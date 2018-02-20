Here's Where You Can Vote Early In Central Texas

It’s go time!

Early voting in the Democratic and Republican primaries begins today and runs through March 2. KUT has spent the last month trying to provide all the information you’ll need to vote. We’ve got information on who’s running in local congressional races, state House, state Senate and the statewide races like governor.

We’ve even got a page that lets you put in your address and presto! You can see the candidates who are going to be on your ballot.

So by now, you might know what’s on the ballot and who you want to vote for. Today, I’ll give you the most important information you need to participate in our democracy: where to vote.

Here’s a rundown of where to go for the counties that make up Central Texas.

Bastrop County

There are four places you can vote early in Heart of the Lost Pines:

The courthouse annex in Bastrop

Smithville City Hall

Cedar Creek United Methodist Church

Elgin Public Library.

Each will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 20 through Feb. 24 and Feb. 26-28. You can vote Sunday, Feb. 25, only at the courthouse from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Then, on March 1 and 2, hours at all four polling locations will be extended from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Find additional information and addresses to the polling places here.

Blanco County

There are two early voting locations in Blanco County, but only one will be open on weekdays for the county that has become a hotbed of wineries and distilleries.

Johnson City Courthouse Annex

Feb. 20-23: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Feb. 24: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Feb. 25: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Feb. 26 - March 2: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

South Blanco Annex

Feb. 20-23: CLOSED

Feb. 24: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Feb. 25: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Feb. 26 - March 2: CLOSED

Caldwell County

You’ve got two polling sites to pick from during early voting in the heart of Texas BBQ country: the Scott Annex building in Lockhart and the Luling Civic Center in, you guessed it, Luling.

Scott Annex

Feb. 20-23: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Feb. 24: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Feb. 25: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Feb. 26 - March 2: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Luling Civic Center:

Feb. 20-23: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Feb. 24: CLOSED

Feb. 25: CLOSED

Feb. 26 - March 2: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Find more information about voting in Caldwell County on its election website.

Hays County

The third-fastest growing county in the county has four permanent polling locations, with a handful of mobile polls that will move around.

Government Center Conference Room, San Marcos

Hays County Precinct 2 Office

Wimberley Community Center

Hays County Precinct 4 Office

Each will be open:

Feb. 20 - 24: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Feb. 26 - March 2: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The government center will also be open Feb. 25 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information and locations of the mobile polling sites, visit the Hays County Elections website.

Travis County

Austin may be known as the “Live Music Capital of the World,” but Travis County elections are pretty lit, too. The county has 25 early voting locations, along with several mobile voting sites.

Each will be open:

Feb. 20-24: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Ben Hur Shrine Center: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 24.)

Feb. 25: noon to 6 p.m.

Feb. 26 - March 2: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Times for the mobile sites vary by location.

Don’t want to wait in line? Find out which polling places have the shortest waits in the map below.

Williamson County

Austin’s neighbor to the north, the 14th-fastest growing county in the country, will have 14 permanent polling locations, along with a few mobile sites.

Here are the hours of operation for those sites:

Feb. 20 - 23: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Feb. 24: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Feb. 25: noon to 6 p.m.

Feb. 26 - March 2: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Times vary at the mobile locations, so be sure to check before you head out for when and where those sites will pop up.

Outside These Counties

Now you might be thinking, but I don’t live in one of those six counties, where do I vote?

I’m based in Austin, so that’s why I focused on the six counties that make up KUT’s audience. But if you live anywhere else in Texas, you can go to the Texas Secretary of State’s voting site to find out where your county has polling locations.

So figure out what’s on your ballot, find your polling location and make your voice heard. Early voting lasts until March 2. Election Day is March 6.