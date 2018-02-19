Here's Who's On The Primary Ballots For Statewide Races

If you want to help pick Democratic and Republican candidates for the November elections, it's time to head to the polls.

Over the last few weeks, KUT has been trying to help you figure out what's on the ballot. We've posted information on Central Texas races in the U.S. House, state House and state Senate on our website.

Now, let's run down what statewide races you'll see when you head to the polls.

U.S. Senate

It's re-election time for Republican Sen. Ted Cruz. The former, and expected to be future, GOP presidential candidate will face a crowded – but largely unknown and underfunded – field in the Republican primary:

On the Democrat side, El Paso Congressman Beto O'Rourke holds the fundraising- and name-recognition edge against two opponents: Sema Hernandez and Edward Kimbrough.

Governor

In 2014, then-Attorney General Greg Abbott replaced Gov. Rick Perry, after he decided to not seek re-election in order to launch his second presidential run. While Abbott does have two challengers for the GOP nomination, he's not expected to have much trouble making it to the November ballot. He's up against Barbara Krueger and SECEDE Kilgore.

Democrats have a more crowded field, with nine people running: 

Two candidates, Lupe Valdez and Andrew White, are expected to easily distance themselves from the pack.

Lieutenant Governor

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is gunning for his second term in office. He'll face a single challenger, Scott Milder, in the GOP primary. There are two Democrats vying to represent the party in the fall Mike Collier and Michael Cooper.

Attorney General

Incumbent Ken Paxton and eventual Democratic challenger Justin Nelson are unopposed in their primaries.

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Incumbent Glenn Hegar has a clear path to the November ballot. There are two Democrats fighting to challenge him: Joi Chevalier and Tim Mahoney.

Land Commissioner

The current land commissioner, George P. Bush, and the commissioner he replaced, Jerry Patterson, will face off in the primary against two other Republicans: Davey Edwards and Rick Range.

There are two Democrats running in the primary: Tex Morgan and Miguel Suazo.

Commissioner of Agriculture

Incumbent Sid Miller made headlines during his first term for posting fake-news stories and offensive memes on social media. Those actions, along with allegations that he used state travel for personal reasons, brought a couple of challengers to the GOP field: Trey Blocker and Jim Hogan.

Kim Olson is the only Democrat running.

Railroad Commissioner

One of the three railroad commissioners is up for re-election this year. Incumbent Christi Craddick will take on Weston Martinez in the GOP primary. There are two Democrats running, Roman McAllen and Chris Spellmon.

