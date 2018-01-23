Here's A Look At Local Primary Races For State Senate

By 4 hours ago
  • Voters line up to cast ballots in the primaries in 2016.
    Voters line up to cast ballots in the primaries in 2016.
    Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / KUT

Voter education is one of the biggest reasons someone either does or does not vote. Studies have shown the more schooling a person has, the higher his or her chance of going to the polls. Meanwhile, people who don’t study up on the ballot are less likely to go.  

Got questions for Ben about the elections? Email him at bphilpott@kut.org, and he may answer them in an upcoming column.

That’s why KUT has been trying to provide as much information as possible about the March primaries. Here’s a quick rundown of what we’ve touched on so far:

We’re also in the middle of a seven-part series explaining what each of the statewide offices – from governor to attorney general – does. The goal is to cut through the campaign promises and explain where their legislative power lies.

Let’s wrap up our “what’s on the ballot” explainers with a look at local races for state Senate. There are five Senate districts in the area around Austin. Since state senators have staggered four-year terms, only three of them are up for election this year. 

Senate District 5

Republican incumbent Sen. Charles Schwertner faces Harold Ramm in the GOP primary for this district, which includes all of Williamson County and nine other counties. Four Democrats are running to face the winner in November.

Senate District 14  

Democratic incumbent Sen. Kirk Watson doesn’t have a primary opponent. Republican George W. Hindman doesn’t have a primary opponent either.

Senate District 25  

Incumbent Sen. Donna Campbell will face off against Shannon K. McClendon in the GOP primary. Democrats Jack Guerra and Steven Kling will square off to see who will be on the ballot in November.

TXDecides

To help you get ready to head to the polls, KUT has joined other NPR stations across Texas to collect and answer your questions about the primaries. Today we answer a question from Bonnie Karl that takes us beyond the March 6 races.

[What’s the] process for 'third' party candidates at the state & local level?

The answer actually depends on which third party you’re talking about. The Libertarian Party currently has ballot access in Texas, which means it can put a candidate in every state race automatically. It has that access because one of its statewide candidates received at least 5 percent of the vote in the 2014 election. So if you want to run as a Libertarian in Texas, you just need to win the party’s nomination at this year’s state convention.

Third parties without ballot access must file a petition with the Secretary of State’s office and turn in signatures from more than 47,000 voters.

To run as an independent, you must turn in a declaration of intent to the Secretary of State and collect signatures from voters who didn’t vote in the primaries. For a statewide office, you would need more than 47,000 signatures.

Speaking of independent candidates, KUT got an email last week from an independent candidate running for Congress. He said we should correct the “mistake” in last week’s post, which said 22 candidates were on the ballot for Congressional District 21.

Actually, we didn’t make a mistake. There are only 22 people on the primary ballot. For now, that’s all we’re talking about – the primaries. KUT will get to independent candidates, Libertarians, Green Party and other third-party candidates once the November ballot is set.

Until then, study, read and ask questions to make sure you’re ready to vote.

_

Tags: 
TXDecides
2018 Elections

Related Content

Local Congressional Races Bring Out An Abundance Of Candidates

By Jan 16, 2018
Miguel Gutierrez Jr.

Democrats are running in every single Texas congressional race. But that doesn’t mean they’ll win – especially when you consider each of the districts was drawn to re-elect the party that currently holds the seat (i.e., mostly Republicans).

There is, for now, more enthusiasm for Democrats in general across the country. But we won’t really know until after the primaries whether that enthusiasm lasts and translates into wins this November for Democrats here in deep-red Texas.

Here's A Look At The Local Races For Texas House

By Jan 9, 2018
Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

Midterm elections, especially after a new president comes into office, often bring interesting stories. Just look at 2010, when we saw the rise of the Tea Party and a “red wave” that swept out dozens of congressional Democrats nationally and pushed an almost evenly split Texas House (76-74) to a GOP supermajority (101-49).

We Want Your Questions About The 2018 Texas Primary Elections

By Jan 4, 2018

This March, Texas voters will decide who will appear on November's general election ballot.

Primary elections work a little differently from general elections, and the barriers to participation in Texas appear to be higher. Texas consistently has among the lowest voter turnouts in primary elections. In 2016 — even with a battle over presidential nominations playing out — only 21 percent of Texas voters turned out.

So, we want to help make participation in primaries easier for voters – by making the primaries themselves easier to understand.