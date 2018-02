Early voting for the 2018 primaries in Texas starts on Feb. 20, and Election Day is March 6. You probably aren't entirely positive what's on the ballot. We won't begrudge you for that.

In fact, we'd like to remedy that. Below you can view a comprehensive breakdown of every candidate, proposition and issue on your ballot. Just type in your address and which primary you're voting in and the League of Women Voters' Vote411 site will show your sample ballot.