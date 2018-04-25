KUT News and “Texas Standard” Win Eight Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

AUSTIN, Texas — April 25, 2018 — On the 110th anniversary of the birth of the father of broadcast journalism, Edward R. Murrow, KUT News and “Texas Standard” have won eight regional Edward R. Murrow awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) in recognition of excellence in electronic journalism.

From more than 4,400 entries, 785 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards in 16 categories this year recognize more than 307 local radio, television and digital news organizations across the country and internationally

KUT News and “Texas Standard” won in the Region 6 (Oklahoma and Texas) large market radio category for the following projects produced in 2017:

KUT News, Austin’s NPR Station

“Texas Standard,” the National Daily News Show of Texas

This brings to 58 the number of regional Murrow Awards KUT News has won since the newsroom was established in 2002. These recent awards bring to five the number of regional Murrow Awards for “Texas Standard,” which launched in 2015. A complete list of winners is available on the RTDNA website.

Regional winners are automatically entered in the national Edward R. Murrow Awards competition, which will be judged during the summer and presented this fall. KUT News has won five National Edward R. Murrow Awards and “Texas Standard” has won one.

About KUT 90.5, Austin’s NPR station

KUT 90.5, Austin’s NPR station, delivers in-depth stories by and about people in Austin – for Austin – with the highest journalistic standards from a variety of thoughtful perspectives. A founding member of NPR, KUT News has won more than 250 state, national and international awards for journalistic excellence. KUT’s work is directly supported by a community of sustaining members and local businesses whose investments power the news and conversations that matter to Austin.

About “Texas Standard”

“Texas Standard” sets the bar for broadcast news coverage, offering crisp, expansive coverage of politics, lifestyle and culture, the environment, technology and innovation, and business and the economy — from a distinctly Texas perspective. Hosted by award-winning journalist David Brown, the hour-long daily news magazine is grounded in the best traditions of American journalism: fact-based, independent and politically neutral reporting.

“Texas Standard,” which airs in 29 markets across Texas, is a project of KUT Austin, KERA North Texas, Houston Public Media, and San Antonio’s Texas Public Radio, in collaboration with news organizations across Texas. It is distributed by Public Radio International (PRI).

