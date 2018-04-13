“Texas Standard” Wins National Headliner Award for Hurricane Harvey Episode

AUSTIN, Texas – April 13, 2018 – “Texas Standard,” the national daily news show of Texas, has won a National Headliner Award for one of its Hurricane Harvey episodes broadcasting from the field.

The Sept. 1, 2017 episode – broadcast from a makeshift studio in a Beaumont hotel room with no running water, using an internet signal from across the street – won second place in the radio stations newscast, all-markets category.

The hour-long show featured first-person accounts reporting on the effects of Hurricane Harvey on Texas’ “Golden Triangle,” an area that includes the cities of Beaumont, Port Arthur and Orange. Stories in this episode range from interviews with the Cajun Navy arriving to help with rescue efforts, to a national expert talking about spiking gas prices, to contaminated water supplies and bottled water running low, to the medical crises, as well as the shared sense of mission that emerged from the crisis – “the stuff that makes Texas ‘Texas.’”

The award goes to the entire staff and brings to six the number of National Headliner Awards “Texas Standard” has earned.

About “Texas Standard”

“Texas Standard” sets the bar for broadcast news coverage, offering crisp, expansive coverage of politics, lifestyle and culture, the environment, technology and innovation, and business and the economy — from a distinctly Texas perspective. Hosted by award-winning journalist David Brown, the hour-long daily news magazine is grounded in the best traditions of American journalism: fact-based, independent and politically neutral reporting.

“Texas Standard,” which airs in 29 markets across Texas, is a project of KUT Austin, KERA North Texas, Houston Public Media, and San Antonio’s Texas Public Radio, in collaboration with news organizations across Texas.

About the National Headliner Awards

Founded in 1934 by the Press Club of Atlantic City, the National Headliner Awards program is one of the oldest and largest annual contests recognizing journalistic merit in the communications industry.

The first National Headliner Awards were presented in 1935. Since then, more than 2,000 Headliner medallions have been presented to outstanding writers, photographers, daily newspapers, magazines, graphic artists, radio and television stations and networks, and news syndicates.

