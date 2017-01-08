Higher Ed: New Year, New Commitment to Learning

Note: This "Best of Higher Ed" episode was originally released on January 10, 2016.

We are just a little ways into the new year and it's already proving tough to keep some of those well-intentioned resolutions. You know, the usual ones such as exercise more, eat better, or be nicer to people. There is actually a resolution that can be fun and not too hard to keep. In this "best of" episode of KUT's podcast Higher Ed, KUT's Jennifer Stayton and Southwestern University President Dr. Ed Burger talk about learning more - and liking it - in 2017.

People already lead very busy lives, so it might seem tough to even think about cramming something else into an already full schedule. But Ed says there are some pretty easy ways to expand our horizons and learn new things in 2017. In this episode, he and Jennifer discuss focusing on something of interest ("I want to learn that" rather than "I have to learn that") and keeping expectations realistic (aim for just going a little deeper into something that intrigues you rather than becoming an expert). Click here for more on how to add some learning into life without adding stress. We're still easing into the new year, so no new puzzler this week!

This episode was recorded on December 15, 2015.

