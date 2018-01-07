Best Of 'Higher Ed': When Is It Right To Transfer Schools?

Note: This episode was originally released on Sept. 17, 2017.

Sometimes, a relationship doesn't feel like a good match. That feeling can crop up in personal relationships, as well as in our relationships with schools. In this episode of KUT's podcast Higher Ed, KUT's Jennifer Stayton and Southwestern University President Dr. Ed Burger answer a question from a listener curious about how to know when it is time to move on.

It might seem like a pretty simple question, but there are actually quite a few factors to weigh. Ed and Jennifer discuss both the practical and emotional elements students and families should consider when making a decision about a transfer. And yes, it can be a little like deciding whether to stay with a boyfriend or girlfriend or break up. Listen to the full episode for their discussion and hear the solution to a puzzler about those elusive matching pairs of socks. Hint: No socks mysteriously disappeared in a dryer!

This episode was recorded Aug. 10, 2017.

