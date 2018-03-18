Authorities Increase Reward To $100,000 For Tip Leading To Arrest In Austin Bombings

By 1 hour ago
  • Interim Austin Police Chief Brian Manley, flanked by ATF Special Agent Fred Milanowski and FBI Special Agent Christopher Coombs, provides an update Sunday on the investigation into a string of package bombs.
    Interim Austin Police Chief Brian Manley, flanked by ATF Special Agent Fred Milanowski and FBI Special Agent Christopher Coombs, provides an update Sunday on the investigation into a string of package bombs.
    Claire McInerny / KUT

Authorities have increased the reward to $100,000 for information leading to an arrest in a string of package bombings in Austin.

That's in addition to the $15,000 reward offered by Gov. Greg Abbott's office, interim Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said at a news conference today.

Austin has been on high alert since three package bombs exploded on residents' doorsteps, killing two people and wounding two others. Manley said officials have received 435 leads and "each and every one of these leads will be followed up on."

He again implored residents to report any suspicious packages to 911. None of the three bombs, which were not delivered through normal mail delivery, exploded until it was handled.

"The materials used to make these devices are very volatile, they are extremely dangerous, and they are difficult to keep stabilized," he said.

The APD has received 735 suspicious package calls since Monday, he said.

He also asked the person or persons behind the attacks to get in touch with police via 911 or social media before anyone else is hurt.

"There's a message behind what's happening in our community," he said, "and we're not going to understand that until the suspect or suspects reaches out to us to talk to us about what that message was."

Manley said authorities do not believe a man arrested for allegedly making a bomb threat against a SXSW venue Saturday was involved in the package bombings. Police say the suspect, 26-year-old Trevor Wilson Ingram, emailed a bomb threat aimed at the Fair Market venue on East Fifth Street. The concert promoter canceled the event, which featured the band The Roots, due to "an overabundance of caution," Manley said.

Ingram has been charged with making a terroristic threat.

Claire McInerny contributed to this report. 

Tags: 
Austin bombings

Related Content

After Bombings, Austinites Come Together To Emphasize Unity Over Fear

By Mar 16, 2018
Andrea Garcia for KUT

More than 400 Austinites gathered Thursday night at Greater Mount Zion Baptist Church, less than a mile from the home of 17-year-old Draylen Mason, who was one of two people killed in three package bombings in Austin this month.

As Austin Police Look For Links Between Bomb Victims, Residents Offer Own Theories

By Mar 15, 2018
Syeda Hasan / KUT

On Haverford Drive in North Austin, the front door of the home where Anthony House lived has been boarded up with plywood. Save for that, there’s nothing to indicate what happened on this quiet residential street March 2.

A 'True' Friend, Draylen Mason Remembered For 'Radiating Positivity'

By Mar 16, 2018
Courtesy of Austin Soundwaves

Draylen Mason was known as an accomplished musician who was heading to college, but he could also make you laugh before he even opened his mouth.

"You just expect to laugh with him. That boy was hilarious," said Sharrel Prince, who has known him since pre-K. "What made Draylen funny is that he says the things everyone else is scared to say."

Austin Police Have Received 265 Calls About Suspicious Packages After Explosions

By & Mar 13, 2018
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

The Austin Police Department says it has received 265 calls about suspicious packages after two package bombings in Austin yesterday. None has turned out to be dangerous, APD said.