Man Arrested For Bomb Threat Aimed At Saturday Night SXSW Show

By 24 minutes ago

A 26 year-old man is in custody on charges he made a terroristic threat Saturday when he emailed a bomb threat aimed at the Fair Market venue on E. 5th St.

The sponsors of an event featuring the band The Roots abruptly canceled the scheduled show Saturday evening, citing a "security concern".

Police say they made a complete sweep of the venue, but found no threat. Organizers decided not to continue with the event.

Later that night, police located the person they believe sent the bomb threat. Trevor Wilson Ingram was arrested shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday night.

Ingram is charged with a third degree felony. Police say there is no indication of any ongoing security threat related to this incident.

Tags: 
SXSW 2018

Related Content

From 'Starbucks' Lines To 'Full-Scale Riot': How Cops And Clubs Control Crowds During SXSW

By Mar 15, 2018
Montinique Monroe for KUT

The influx of 300,000 to 400,000 people to downtown Austin during SXSW requires an extraordinary amount of crowd control, both for event organizers and first responders.