Man Arrested For Bomb Threat Aimed At Saturday Night SXSW Show

A 26 year-old man is in custody on charges he made a terroristic threat Saturday when he emailed a bomb threat aimed at the Fair Market venue on E. 5th St.

The sponsors of an event featuring the band The Roots abruptly canceled the scheduled show Saturday evening, citing a "security concern".

The Bud Light x The Roots SXSW Jam at Fair Market has been canceled. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding. #SXSW https://t.co/iLkmAcroAh — SXSW (@sxsw) March 18, 2018

Police say they made a complete sweep of the venue, but found no threat. Organizers decided not to continue with the event.

Later that night, police located the person they believe sent the bomb threat. Trevor Wilson Ingram was arrested shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday night.

Booking photo of Trevor Ingram. pic.twitter.com/pEpE3lifVn — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 18, 2018

Ingram is charged with a third degree felony. Police say there is no indication of any ongoing security threat related to this incident.