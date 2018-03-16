After Bombings, Austinites Come Together To Emphasize Unity Over Fear

By 11 minutes ago
  • Austinites gathered at the Greater Mount Zion Baptist Church last night after three bombings have killed two people this month.
    Austinites gathered at the Greater Mount Zion Baptist Church last night after three bombings have killed two people this month.
    Andrea Garcia for KUT

More than 400 Austinites gathered last night at Greater Mount Zion Baptist Church, less than a mile from the home of 17-year-old Draylen Mason, who is one of two people killed by three package bombings in Austin this month.

Organized by the Austin Justice Coalition and Austin Black Lives Matter, the gathering was an opportunity for neighbors to come together and get to know one another. For police and city officials, it was an opportunity to hear the community's concerns as an investigation into the bombings continues.

Tags: 
package bombs

Related Content

A 'True' Friend, Draylen Mason Remembered For 'Radiating Positivity'

By 1 hour ago
Courtesy of Austin Soundwaves

Draylen Mason was known as an accomplished musician who was heading to college, but he could also make you laugh before he even opened his mouth.

"You just expect to laugh with him. That boy was hilarious," said Sharrel Prince, who has known him since pre-K. "What made Draylen funny is that he says the things everyone else is scared to say."

As Austin Police Look For Links Between Bomb Victims, Residents Offer Own Theories

By 15 hours ago
Syeda Hasan / KUT

On Haverford Drive in North Austin, the front door of the home where Anthony House lived has been boarded up with plywood. Save for that, there’s nothing to indicate what happened on this quiet residential street March 2.

Read Draylen Mason's 2013 Essay On Racial Profiling In Austin

By Mar 14, 2018
Courtesy of the Hispanic Bar Association of Austin

On Monday, 17-year-old Draylen Mason was killed by a package explosion at his home on Oldfort Hill Road. It was the second in a string of three attacks in the past two weeks that the Austin Police Department says are related.

By all accounts, Draylen was a remarkable kid, and there have been hundreds of remembrances in the past couple  days that testify to that.

Austin Police Say A Series Of Package Bombs That Killed 2 Are Related

By , & Mar 12, 2018
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

This is a developing story.

"We will leave no stone unturned," interim Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said today in response to three package explosions in Austin over the past 10 days. 