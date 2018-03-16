After Bombings, Austinites Come Together To Emphasize Unity Over Fear

More than 400 Austinites gathered last night at Greater Mount Zion Baptist Church, less than a mile from the home of 17-year-old Draylen Mason, who is one of two people killed by three package bombings in Austin this month.

Organized by the Austin Justice Coalition and Austin Black Lives Matter, the gathering was an opportunity for neighbors to come together and get to know one another. For police and city officials, it was an opportunity to hear the community's concerns as an investigation into the bombings continues.