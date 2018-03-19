Austin Police Say Authorities Dealing With 'Serial Bomber,' Not Ruling Out Terrorism

Austin Police say a bombing that injured two people in Southwest Austin last night is similar to three package bombings in Austin this month. Interim Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said authorities are still conducting a sweep of the Travis Country neighborhood and that residents should remain in their homes until at least 2 p.m.

"We are clearly dealing with what we expect to be a serial bomber at this point, based on the similarities," Manley said, adding that authorities are not ruling out that the bombings are "domestic terrorism or hate-related."

Manley also confirmed that last night’s explosion was triggered by a trip wire, and that the two white males in their 20s had been walking along Dawn Song Drive when they triggered the explosive device. Both men were taken to St. David's South Austin Medical Center and are in good condition.

The three previous bombs were triggered by victims handling packages left on doorsteps.

Manley said FBI and ATF specialists are analyzing the blast site and that additional technicians from the San Antonio and Houston police departments are en route to Austin to assist in the investigation.

ATF Special Agent in Charge Fred Milanowski said the use of a trip wire in the bomb indicates an increased level of sophistication than the previous bombs and urged residents to stay vigilant.

"If they move that package, if they step on that trip wire, it's likely to detonate," he said.

Police are urging Austinites to exercise caution around any package, backpack or bag that may seem suspicious or out of place. Residents should call 911 immediately and not approach anything they find suspicious.

“The last thing we want to have is another injury or another death in our community," Manley said.

The Austin Police Department is also asking residents of the Travis Country neighborhood who may have surveillance footage from last night to contact police at 512-974-5210.

Yesterday, authorities announced a $100,000 reward for any information that could lead to an arrest – that's in addition to a $15,000 reward being offered by Gov. Greg Abbott's office.

Four bombings in Austin this month have killed two people – 39-year-old Anthony Stephan House and 17-year-old Draylen Mason – and injured four others. Last weekend, Austin police arrested a man for allegedly making a bomb threat against a SXSW venue Saturday.

This is a developing story.