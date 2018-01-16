Winter Storm Warning Downgraded, But Icy Conditions Continue

Updated at 8:05 p.m.

Officials say road conditions in Austin have improved, but with the risk of ice lingering through the morning hours, a number of Central Texas school districts and the City of Austin will operate on a two-hour delay Wednesday.

Capital Metro will resume normal service, and the UT-Austin will return to regular hours.

The National Weather Service is forecasting lows in the mid-teens overnight with wind chill values making it feel even colder. Temperatures should rise above freezing Wednesday afternoon, melting any remaining ice. By Saturday, Austin is expected to be back in to the 70s.

School Cancellations And Closures

Austin - 2-hour delay

Bastrop - 2-hour delay

Del Valle - 2-hour delay

Dripping Springs - 2-hour delay

Eanes - 2-hour delay

Elgin - 2-hour delay

Georgetown - normal hours

Hays - 2-hour delay

Hutto - normal hours

Jarrell - normal hours

Lago Vista - normal hours

Lake Travis - 2-hour delay

Leander - normal hours

Lockhart - 2-hour delay

Luling - 2-hour delay

Marble Falls - normal hours

Manor - 2-hour delay

Pflugerville - normal hours

Round Rock - normal hours

San Marcos - 2-hour delay

Smithville - CLOSED WEDNESDAY

Taylor - normal hours

Wimberley - 2-hour delay

Travel Conditions

One person was killed when the vehicle he was in fell about 30 feet off a Slaughter Lane overpass, possibly due to icing, Austin-Travis County EMS said. A second passenger was taken to St. David's South Austin Medical Center.

The Texas Department of Transportation said crews were out Sunday putting a de-icing solution on bridges, overpasses and the main lanes of major highways. TxDOT spokesman Chris Bishop said the goal is to keep at least one lane open for emergency vehicles and that early treatment helps because it will be reactivated by any moisture that hits it.

“It’s kind of a preemptive strike," he said, "trying to get ahead of any ice that would form beforehand, so that once things start happening with freezing rain or sleet or whatever’s going to come down, it buys time for us to get crews out to start the continuous treatment on the roads.”

Still, a handful of flyovers or overpasses – including the Ben White flyover at I-35, the Highway 290 eastbound flyover at I-35 and a section of State Highway 45 near Escarpment Drive – are closed or iced over, according to APD.

Capital Metro said local bus routes will resume a regular schedule Wednesday. The public transit agency had been operating on a more limited Sunday schedule for Tuesday.

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport said travelers should expect the possibility of continued delays and cancelations "as aircraft have been bumped off schedule and work to get back on track."

Power Outages

Austin Energy had restored power to virtually all affected customers by Tuesday evening, according to the public utility's outage map.

Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative said its five member service centers will have delayed openings Wednesday to allow employees extra time to get to work. Bluebonnet had restored power to more than 1,100 customers in the Brenham area, but as of Tuesday afternoon was still working to fix three other outages.