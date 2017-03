A lot of us can listen to a newscast or a lecture about global warming or the federal budget and hear numbers in the trillions mentioned and think we know what is being discussed. We might even come out with a sense that we learned something about those numbers.

Yet, as Dr. Art Markman and Dr. Bob Duke discuss in this edition of Two Guys on Your Head, it is really very difficult for the average human to conceptualize what these numbers really mean, or how they might affect our lives.