The Greek philosopher Heraclitus is noted as having said, "No man ever steps in the same river twice, for it’s not the same river and he’s not the same man.” But what does that mean for us today?

On this edition of Two Guys on Your Head, Dr. Art Markman and Dr. Bob Duke talk about how and why we change over time, and why it's important to have compassion for our former selves in order to become better people in the future.