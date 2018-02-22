WATCH: Confused About CodeNEXT? These LEGO People Lay The Foundation

Few people have the time, or the will, to read 1,500 pages of technical land development code to fully understand the final CodeNEXT draft. But it’s important! The new code tells us what can be built and where in Austin, and will likely determine how the city will look for decades to come.

Stories about CodeNEXT are often boring to read – or listen to. So, we thought we’d try to teach people about the code with some visuals. We teamed up with a group of architects from American Institute of Architects Austin to explain five terms – with LEGOs.

