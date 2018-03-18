Two Men Injured In Explosion In Southwest Austin

Austin Travis County Emergency Medical Services and the Austin Police Department are reporting an explosion in Southwest Austin that has injured two men in their 20s.

At a press conference at around 10:30 p.m., interim Police Chief Brian Manley urged residents within a half mile of the intersection of Dawn Song Road and Republic of Texas Drive to stay indoors while investigators clear the area. Manley also said there was a backpack in the area that investigators were working on clearing.

Manley added that it "will not be at a minimum until daylight, given the darkness and the size of the area."

The two male patients have serious but non-life-threatening injuries and have been transferred to the hospital.

.@Austin_Police are responding to an explosion in SW Austin, off southwestern Parkway and Dawn Song. Police are asking residents to STAY INSIDE while they check for secondary explosives. — Claire McInerny (@ClaireMcInerny) March 19, 2018

Initial Statement from Chief Manley regarding explosion https://t.co/CCydXhmQ8e — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 19, 2018

It's unclear if these incidents are related to three package bombings that killed Austinites Anthony Stephan House and Draylen Mason and injured two others.

This is a developing story.