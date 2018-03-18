Two Men Injured By Bomb In Southwest Austin; May Have Been Triggered By A Trip Wire

UPDATE 2 a.m.: Interim Austin Police Chief Brian Manley says they now believe the explosion that injured two men in the Travis Country neighborhood in Southwest Austin was caused by a bomb.

Responding to reports that the bomb may have been triggered by a trip wire, Manley said "it is very possible that this device was a device that was activated by someone either handling, kicking or coming into contact with a trip wire."

He said that possibility is changing the advice police are giving to people. They now say people should have an "extra level of vigilance" and be on the lookout for anything that looks suspicious — a package, a bag, a backpack or "anything that looks out of place."

Manley also announced that police are asking residents in the area of this latest bombing to stay in their homes until 10 a.m. Monday morning to give police time to do a thorough search of the neighborhood.

Update on explosion investigation with Chief Manley https://t.co/uMdIGx03Aj — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 19, 2018

EARLIER: An explosion on Dawn Song Drive in Southwest Austin has injured two men in their 20s, police say.

The victims were taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. A hospital spokesman said they were in good condition.

At a news conference, interim Police Chief Brian Manley urged residents within a half mile of the intersection of Dawn Song Road and Republic of Texas Drive to stay indoors while investigators secure the area. He also said there was a backpack investigators were working to clear.

He added that officials would not be able to deem the areas safe until daylight "given the darkness and the size of the area.

Due to the police activity, the Austin Independent School District said it would not be able to send buses into the Travis Country neighborhood Monday morning.





.@Austin_Police are responding to an explosion in SW Austin, off southwestern Parkway and Dawn Song. Police are asking residents to STAY INSIDE while they check for secondary explosives. — Claire McInerny (@ClaireMcInerny) March 19, 2018

Initial Statement from Chief Manley regarding explosion https://t.co/CCydXhmQ8e — Austin Police Dept (@Austin_Police) March 19, 2018

It's unclear if these incidents are related to three package bombings that killed Austinites Anthony Stephan House and Draylen Mason and injured two others.

This is a developing story.