Texas Senate Gives Preliminary OK to Bill Banning 'Sanctuary Cities'

The Texas Senate has given preliminary approval to a bill that would penalize jurisdictions with so-called “sanctuary” immigration policies. The 20-11 vote fell along party lines.

Senate Bill 4 would allow state money to be withheld from jurisdictions that don’t cooperate with warrantless requests from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to detain undocumented immigrants.

After Travis County enacted a similar policy earlier this month, Gov. Greg Abbott declared the issue one of his emergency items this legislative session, allowing the bill to move swiftly through the legislative process.

Hundreds of people testified on the bill last week during a marathon 16-hour Senate committee meeting on the bill. It passed through committee early Friday morning on a 7-2 vote along party lines.

Earlier this month, Abbott canceled $1.5 million in criminal justice grants to Travis County over Sheriff Sally Hernandez’s immigration policy, which limits detention requests from ICE, though it still honors requests in cases of murder, aggravated sexual assault or human smuggling.

The bill had 39 amendments, with many of them, like the final vote, falling along party lines.

One amendment from the bill's author Sen. Charles Perry (R-Lubbock) would target officials like Hernandez in Travis County. That is, it would charge officials who are knowingly out of step with the sanctuary cities ban with a Class A misdemeanor, which is punishable by up to one year in jail and up to a $4,000 fine. The bill would also allow that official to be removed from office, a provision Abbott called for explicitly in an interview with Fox News.

Another amendment from Sen. Kirk Watson (D-Austin) sought to add protections for funding withheld from the county, if that funding was intended for mental health or rehabilitative purposes. That amendment was spurred by the cuts in Travis County, as some of the $1.5 million in state funding withheld was utilized for rehabilitative programs and mental health treatment.

A final vote is expected tomorrow. The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

This post has been updated.