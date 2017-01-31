Gov. Greg Abbott's State of the State, Annotated by Texas Public Radio Reporters

By 1 minute ago
  • Gov. Greg Abbott is set to deliver his State of the State address today.
    Gov. Greg Abbott is set to deliver his State of the State address today.
    Sarah Montgomery for KUT News

Gov. Greg Abbott delivers his State of the State address in the House chamber at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Reporters from KUT and other public radio stations across Texas will be annotating his remarks.

Abbott will lay out his agenda for the 85th legislative session, prioritizing which issues deserve the most attention from state lawmakers, who are working with a smaller two-year budget. Abbott has kept relatively quiet ahead of his speech —  it’s unclear how many items he plans to tackle and what items he considers the most pressing.

But, there are several issues facing the state, and some personal endeavors, on Abbott’s radar, namely establishing a convention of states, outlawing “sanctuary cities,” fixing Texas’ troubled child protective services system and implementing “school choice” — a voucher program that would help parents pay for private schools with state tax dollars. Abbott joined Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick at a rally in support of these school funding changes at the state Capitol last week.

The governor is not expected to take a new position on controversial legislation filed this session: Senate Bill 6, also known as the “bathroom bill.” Strongly championed by Patrick, the bill would require transgender Texans to use public bathrooms that coincide with their gender at birth rather than their chosen identity. Abbott has been largely neutral on the legislation.

Watch a live stream of the speech below.

Tuesday’s speech could likely be Abbott’s final policy push before he switches gears to his 2018 re-election campaign.

Loading...

Tags: 
2017 Texas Legislature
85th Legislature
2017 legislative session
sanctuary cities
school vouchers

Related Content

In Dueling Budget Proposals, Texas House and Senate Billions Apart

By & Jan 17, 2017
Illustration by Todd Wiseman/Paul Hudson

Texas House and Senate leaders unveiled dueling budget proposals — starting nearly $8 billion apart — in separate moves Tuesday that foreshadowed remarkably different priorities in the two chambers during a legislative session that promises to be even more tightfisted than usual. 

Texas Senate Finance Chairwoman Jane Nelson on Tuesday proposed a $213.4 billion two-year base budget.

Abbott, Patrick Start Legislative Session with Huge War Chests

By Jan 12, 2017
Todd Wiseman/Texas Tribune

The Texas Legislature gaveled in this week, kicking off 140 days of press conferences, hearings, debates and votes on new legislation. But while that action begins to ramp up, another major political pastime is on hold.

Lawmakers are not allowed to raise campaign cash during a legislative session. But that didn't stop the state's top officials from letting potential opponents know how much money they have in the bank.

With Little Fanfare, Texas' 85th Legislature Gavels In

By Jan 11, 2017
Texas Tribune/Bob Daemmrich

The 85th session of the Texas Legislature opened Tuesday to lots of pomp, plenty of circumstance and, well, not much else.  

Divisions Between House and Senate in the Spotlight Ahead of Legislative Session

By Jan 3, 2017
Liang Shi for KUT

It's just a week until the start of the 85th session of the Texas Legislature. And, while you've probably heard lots of stories about lawmaker priorities for the 140-day session, it's not always about what bills are being debated, but whether the Texas House or Senate is leading the charge.