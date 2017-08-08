Take A Tour Of Austin's Overdue Central Library

By Andrew Weber 40 minutes ago
  • A view of the Central Library atrium. The new facility is six times larger than its predecessor, the John Henry Faulk Central Library.
    Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

The City of Austin says the new downtown Central Library will open Saturday, Oct. 28. 

The facility on Cesar Chavez Street, which is intended to replace the 1970s-era John Henry Faulk Library on Guadalupe, was set to open last year, but the project was delayed. Facilities Process Manager John Gillum led a tour of the new library Tuesday, calling it the "project of a lifetime."

The new six-story library is twice the size of its predecessor and features a cooking demonstration area, performance space, cafe and rooftop garden. 

Next week, city staff will begin moving books from the Faulk Library to the new facility.

Austin voters approved a $90 million-bond for the library in 2006, but Austin City Council members voted to add an additional $30 million in city money to the budget after a revision of the project in 2010. Council approved an additional $5 million in 2016 to cover the final stretch of construction and labor costs, bringing the total cost to $125 million.

Construction on the library began in 2013. 

A new bridge will connect the downtown library to Second Street.
The performance space at the Central Library.
A construction worker stands outside the children's section.
The screened-in porch of the library.
A view of the stacks on the fifth floor.
An installation along the facade features library-inspired quotations from authors.
A view of the rooftop garden.
