Strong Chance Of Winter Weather Starting Early Tuesday Morning

Update 3 p.m.: The National Weather Service has now issued a Winter Storm Watch for all of South Central Texas, calling for significant icing overnight Monday into Tuesday.

EARLIER: Arctic temperatures and some precipitation are expected to move into Central Texas early Tuesday morning. Forecasters say there's a good chance of wintry precipitation in the Austin area, potentially as far south as San Antonio.

Confidence continues to increase in a wintry mix of freezing rain followed by sleet and possibly light snow on Tuesday. Travel impacts are likely along and north of Hwy 90 and I-10 by rush hour on Tuesday morning. #txwx pic.twitter.com/DhjDOlXEWz — NWS Austin/San Antonio (@NWSSanAntonio) January 14, 2018

Temperatures are expected to fall below freezing early Tuesday, in time for the morning commute. Precipitation could come in the form of freezing rain, sleet, light snow — or some combination of those.

"A brief full transition to snow could be possible for far north areas of the Hill Country and near Williamson County. A few degrees difference in temperatures can change the precipitation type, impacts, and area where the wintry precipitation is expected so continue to check the forecast ahead of the event," according to a special weather statement issued by the National Weather Service.

There's a chance of even more winter weather Thursday.