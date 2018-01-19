Last month on All Things Considered, NPR's Kelly McEvers and Pop Culture Happy Hour's Linda Holmes and Glen Weldon talked about this era of TV and movies, many of which are remakes or reboots catering nostalgic audiences.

Weldon asserted that nostalgia is rooted in things you choose to enjoy.

"So in your teens and 20s, you make a decision," Weldon siad. "You make your first cultural choices. You say, 'This is mine.'"

But is that actually true? How does our brain process memory? And what is nostalgia?

In this edition of Two Guys on Your Head, Dr. Art Markman and Dr. Bob Duke talk about the psychology of nostalgia and how it works in our brains.