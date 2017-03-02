As Oil and Gas Activity Declined in Texas Last Year, So Did Earthquakes

  An oil & gas drilling rig is drilling a well for Pioneer Natural Resources in the Eagle Ford Shale formation in DeWitt County. The epicenter of today's earthquake was in Karnes County.
    An oil & gas drilling rig is drilling a well for Pioneer Natural Resources in the Eagle Ford Shale formation in DeWitt County. The epicenter of today's earthquake was in Karnes County.
The risk of damaging manmade earthquakes striking the Dallas-Fort Worth area is substantially lower than it was last year, according to a new earthquake hazard map released this week by the U.S. Geological Survey.

“We didn’t anticipate that there would be a reduction like that,” Mark Petersen, chief of the National Seismic Hazard Mapping Project, said in a conference call with reporters.

Why the lower risk? The USGS determines an area’s risk of manmade quakes by looking at quakes the previous year and projecting forward. Last year, there were no major North Texas earthquakes, so the risk is down.

Researchers say there are several reasons earthquakes have decreased in the region, including the downturn in oil and gas activity.

When the oil and gas boom went bust it meant less injection of wastewater underground, which is exactly what researchers say caused the quakes in the first place.

Industry may also have gotten smarter about how it disposes of wastewater.

“If you’re producing oil and gas, you don’t want trouble. You don’t want to produce earthquakes,” Cliff Frohlich, a seismologist at UT Austin, said.

Frohlich said the important thing to remember is that the USGS doesn’t take human or industry activity into account when assessing earthquake risk, so the quakes could re-emerge.

“For example, now they’re ramping up oil and gas production in the Permian Basin, and so we might know that there’s going to be lots of production and injection there. That’s not part of the model,” he said. “Until earthquakes happen there the model won’t predict that there’s going to be earthquakes there.”

Researchers say one way to guard against earthquakes coming back as drilling increases is by better regulating wastewater injection.

In Texas, some rules have changed to guard against manmade quakes, but state regulators continue to question the link between quakes and oil and gas activity. In Oklahoma, regulation of wastewater injection has been more robust. 

"It’s unlikely that the injection volumes will increase in that part of Oklahoma even if the prices would favor more exploration and more produced water," Rob Williams with the USGS said.

Related Content

Could Texas Be Doing More to Protect Against Manmade Earthquakes?

By Apr 29, 2015

There have been earthquakes in almost every corner of Texas since the start of the state's most recent oil and gas boom. One swarm that really captured people’s attention started in the town of Azle in 2013.  When oil and gas regulators at the Railroad Commission of Texas visited the town, local people suggested ways to handle the waste water disposal wells thought to be causing the quakes. One idea came up over and over again.

“Why is it we can't shut the wells down around here for a period of time?” asked resident Gale Wood. "If nothing happens after a while, that would be one way to determine what’s going on."

EPA Team Looking At Relationship Between Quakes and Disposal Well

By Feb 11, 2015
The earthquakes that have shaken Dallas and Irving, Texas the last several months have people looking into whether oil and gas activity in the area plays a role.  Some of those people work at the Environmental Protection Agency. But EPA researchers say they’re not getting the data they’ve requested from Texas state oil and gas regulators to investigate the link.

Philip Dellinger is head of the EPA’s Underground Injection Control Section in Dallas.  At a conference of the Groundwater Protection Council on Tuesday, he showed early results from a study his team conducted on earthquakes around Irving.

The group looked at the use of waste water disposal wells closest to Irving earthquakes. Dellinger does not necessarily believe the recent quakes are related to disposal wells, where waste water from oil and gas drilling is pumped underground. But these types of wells have caused other earthquakes, so his team wanted to see what wells were close to the Irving events.

After Scores of Quakes, Researchers Head to Irving to Study Surge in Seismic Activity

By Jan 5, 2015
Updated 1/6/14 with more comment from Railroad Commission and information on Tuesday January 6th earthquake.

A team of seismologists headed to the North Texas town of Irving Monday.  Like some other Texas towns, Irving has experienced scores of small earthquakes lately, 20 since last September, including a magnitude 3.5 quake that struck on January 6th. And the city is hoping to figure out what’s behind the shaking.

Earthquakes Are New, But Not Unique, To Dallas Area

By Jan 7, 2015
People in Dallas were surprised by a swarm of small earthquakes that started shaking the city a couple of days ago. There have been 11 by last count.  And the quakes, though new to the Dallas area, are just the most recent in a major upsurge in earthquakes in Texas over the last few years.

Earthquakes were pretty much unheard of in the Dallas area until 2008. Since then there have been a lot of these swarms of quakes. In Irving, Texas, where this new cluster is located, there have been more than 50 in the last several years, according to the city manager. This current swarm started around September.