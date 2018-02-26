KUTX 98.9 Named “Best Radio Station” in Annual Readers’ Poll for Fourth Year

AUSTIN, Texas – Feb. 26, 2018 – KUTX 98.9, the Austin Music Experience, has been voted “Best Radio Station” in the Austin Chronicle’s annual Austin Music poll.

This is the fourth time in the station’s five-year history to be named “Best Radio Station” in the annual readers’ poll.

“We’re fortunate to live and work in this community of artists, makers and music lovers, and strive to encourage and promote it so that it may grow and thrive,” said KUTX 98.9 program director Matt Reilly. “We’re honored to receive this recognition again – it’s an incredible acknowledgment of the work we’re doing day in and day out. Thank you!”

KUTX host Laurie Gallardo was named “Best Radio Personality” by Austin Chronicle readers for the second consecutive year. She hosts music from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday on KUTX 98.9. She also produces the Austin Music Minute, which shines the spotlight on live music shows around town six days a week.

KUTX hosts Jody Denberg (5-8 p.m. M-Th, noon Fridays) and John Aielli (7-9 a.m. M-Th) rounded out the list of top five favorite radio personalities at numbers three and five respectively.

KUTX hip-hop show “The Breaks” (11 p.m. Saturdays), hosted by Confucius and Fresh; and Latin music show “Horizontes” (7 p.m. Sundays), hosted by Michael Crockett, were listed second and fifth respectively in the Best Radio Music Program category.

A complete listing of Austin Music Industry Award winners is online.

About KUTX 98.9, the Austin Music Experience

Named “Best Radio Station” in the Austin Music Awards poll four out of the past five year, KUTX 98.9 is the destination for new music from the artists driving the sound of Austin today – from new and local artists, to music that has stood the test of time. Programming includes more than 300 live, one-of-a-kind performances in Studio 1A each year; the Austin Music Minute, the KUTX Artist of the Month and the KUTX Song of the Day, as well as KUTX Live events that connect music fans to local and national talent. More at kutx.org.

About the Austin Chronicle

“The Austin Chronicle” is an independent, locally owned and operated alternative newsweekly that reflects the heart and soul of Austin. Boasting a readership of 586,000 weekly, the Chronicle addresses the community's political and environmental concerns, expresses Austin's rich cultural scene, and provides in-depth coverage of the Capital City's live music and entertainment venues, performing arts centers, restaurants, recreational activities, and outdoor excursions. Special annual issues include "Best of Austin," the First Plates Restaurant Awards, the Austin Music Awards, and the Short Story Contest. For more information, go to www.austinchronicle.com.

