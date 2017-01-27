Hip-hop Fans Rejoice, KUTX 98.9 Adds Local Show to Saturday Night Lineup

“World Music” Returns to Airwaves Sunday Nights

AUSTIN, Texas – Jan. 27, 2017 – A new show hosted by local hip-hop super-fans Confucius and Fresh joins the KUTX 98.9 airwaves Saturday nights.

“The Breaks,” a live show from 11 p.m. Saturdays to 1 a.m. Sundays, highlights the best hip-hop and R&B from local and emerging artists, alongside mainstream acts. “The Breaks,” whose name is a nod to a song by Kurtis Blow, replaces late nights with Katie Bradley.

“I’m really excited about bringing ‘The Breaks’ to KUTX 98.9. Confucius and Fresh bring great knowledge and energy to the air and – with their hometown roots – they’re the perfect messengers to bring more attention to the Austin hip-hop scene,” said Matt Reilly, KUTX program director.

“Austin has seen rapid growth of the hip-hop scene over the last several years and reflecting this scene is a part of our core mission of delivering ‘The Austin Music Experience,’” he said.

Austin natives and hip-hop super-fans Confucius and Fresh honed their broadcasting skills hosting the long-running podcast “Those Damn Comic Book Guys.”

Tune in for “The Breaks” Saturday, Jan. 28, to discover the best music from the local hip-hop scene alongside insightful commentary from two of Austin’s biggest hip-hop champions.

“The Austin scene is still in its infant stages simply because no one had made it out on a major level in terms of success,” said Confucius, who is also a local DJ. “The scene needs more outlets and ears to finally get the respect it deserves – with our help, hopefully.”

Hop-hop artists are encouraged to submit their music to “The Breaks” by e-mailing a .wav file to 989thebreaks@gmail.com.

Sunday nights at KUTX are getting more local too.

Beginning Feb. 5, “World Music” with Hayes McCauley re-joins the KUTX 98.9 lineup from 10 p.m. to midnight Sundays. The show aired on KUTX until 2014 when it moved to the KUTX.org stream and KUT HD 3 to make way for “Alt.Latino,” the NPR Music-produced Latin alternative and Spanish rock music show. “World Music” will follow “Horizontes” with Michael Crockett, to create a five-hour block of locally produced music featuring eclectic sounds from around the world.

“Alt.Latino” fans can listen to the show on KUT HD-3.

