KUT News and “Texas Standard” Win 18 Awards from the Texas Associated Press Broadcasters

AUSTIN, Texas – March 7, 2017 – KUT News and “Texas Standard” won 18 awards, including eight first-place designations, from the Texas Associated Press Broadcasters on Thursday.

The awards were earned in the Division A, large market radio news category in recognition of excellence and achievement in journalism in various reporting categories such as continuing coverage, investigative report and documentary. The following stories, produced in 2016, were honored:

KUT News

General Assignment

First place: APD New Officers, reported by Audrey McGlinchy

Honorable mention: Music Sound Tunnel, reported by Kate McGee

Sports Story or Sports Series

First place: Austin Runner Eyes Olympic Gold, reported by Jimmy Maas

Use of Actuality-Production

First place Infinite Voyage Through Austin's Recycling Stream, reported by Mose Buchele

Specialty or Beat Reporting

First place: Kate McGee

Continuing Coverage

First place: "Donald Trump and Texas,” reported by KUT News staff

Feature (Serious)

First place: Fair Sailing Tall Boy, reported by Matt Largey

Digital

Second place: KUT.org, KUT staff

Online/Special Content

Second place: Road to Zero, KUT staff

Reporter

Second place: Mose Buchele

Special Series

Second place: ATXPlained, KUT News staff

Feature (Light)

Honorable mention: Turtle Nerds on Patrol, reported by Mose Buchele

Texas Standard

Investigative Report

First place: Adult Crime, Adult Time, reported by Alain Stephens and Hannah McBride

Documentary

First place: Out of the Blue: 50 Years After the UT Tower Shooting, reported and produced by David Brown, Laura Rice, Emily Donahue and staff

Best Local Talk Show

Honorable mention Mother of a Transgender Child, reported by Rhonda Fanning

News Anchor or Anchor Team

Second place: David Brown, “Texas Standard”

Reporter

Honorable mention: Joy Diaz, “Texas Standard”

Online/Special Content

Honorable mention: Out of the Blue, Laura Rice, Todd Callahan and Wells Dunbar

About KUT

KUT 90.5, Austin's NPR station, delivers in-depth stories by and about people in Austin – for Austin – with the highest journalistic standards from a variety of thoughtful perspectives. A founding member of NPR, KUT News has won more than 200 state, national and international awards for journalistic excellence.

About “Texas Standard”

“Texas Standard” sets the bar for broadcast news coverage with up-to-the-moment coverage of politics, lifestyle, the environment, technology, innovation and business — from a distinctly Texas perspective. “Texas Standard,” heard in 27 markets across Texas, is a project of KUT Austin, KERA North Texas, Houston Public Media, and San Antonio’s Texas Public Radio, in collaboration with news organizations across Texas.

###

Contact: Erin Geisler, (512) 475-8071