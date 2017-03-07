KUT News and “Texas Standard” Win 18 Awards from the Texas Associated Press Broadcasters

AUSTIN, Texas – March 7, 2017 – KUT News and “Texas Standard” won 18 awards, including eight first-place designations, from the Texas Associated Press Broadcasters on Thursday.
The awards were earned in the Division A, large market radio news category in recognition of excellence and achievement in journalism in various reporting categories such as continuing coverage, investigative report and documentary. The following stories, produced in 2016, were honored:
KUT News
General Assignment
First place: APD New Officers, reported by Audrey McGlinchy
Honorable mention: Music Sound Tunnel, reported by Kate McGee
Sports Story or Sports Series
First place: Austin Runner Eyes Olympic Gold, reported by Jimmy Maas
Use of Actuality-Production
First place Infinite Voyage Through Austin's Recycling Stream, reported by Mose Buchele
Specialty or Beat Reporting
First place: Kate McGee
Continuing Coverage
First place: "Donald Trump and Texas,” reported by KUT News staff
Feature (Serious)
First place: Fair Sailing Tall Boy, reported by Matt Largey
Digital
Second place: KUT.org, KUT staff
Online/Special Content
Second place: Road to Zero, KUT staff
Reporter
Second place: Mose Buchele
Special Series
Second place: ATXPlained, KUT News staff
Feature (Light)
Honorable mention: Turtle Nerds on Patrol, reported by Mose Buchele
Texas Standard
Investigative Report
First place: Adult Crime, Adult Time, reported by Alain Stephens and Hannah McBride
Documentary
First place: Out of the Blue: 50 Years After the UT Tower Shooting, reported and produced by David Brown, Laura Rice, Emily Donahue and staff
Best Local Talk Show
Honorable mention Mother of a Transgender Child, reported by Rhonda Fanning
News Anchor or Anchor Team
Second place: David Brown, “Texas Standard”
Reporter
Honorable mention: Joy Diaz, “Texas Standard”
Online/Special Content
Honorable mention: Out of the Blue, Laura Rice, Todd Callahan and Wells Dunbar
About KUT
KUT 90.5, Austin's NPR station, delivers in-depth stories by and about people in Austin – for Austin – with the highest journalistic standards from a variety of thoughtful perspectives. A founding member of NPR, KUT News has won more than 200 state, national and international awards for journalistic excellence.
About “Texas Standard”
“Texas Standard” sets the bar for broadcast news coverage with up-to-the-moment coverage of politics, lifestyle, the environment, technology, innovation and business — from a distinctly Texas perspective. “Texas Standard,” heard in 27 markets across Texas, is a project of KUT Austin, KERA North Texas, Houston Public Media, and San Antonio’s Texas Public Radio, in collaboration with news organizations across Texas.
