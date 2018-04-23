KUT 90.5 And 'Texas Standard' Win 17 Texas Associated Press Broadcasters Awards

AUSTIN, Texas – April 23, 2018 – KUT 90.5, Austin’s NPR station, and “Texas Standard,” the national daily news show of Texas, have earned a combined total of 17 awards, including 11 first-place designations, from the Texas Associated Press Broadcasters (TAPB) in recognition of excellence and achievement in journalism.
The awards, announced April 21 at an awards event in Austin, were earned in the Division A, large market radio news category. The following work, produced in 2017, was honored:
Overall Excellence
First place: KUT News
Digital Reporting
First place: KUT.org, produced by Stephanie Federico and Andrew Weber
Continuing Coverage
First place (shared with “Texas Standard”): Hurricane Harvey coverage
Use of Actuality Production
First place: In Port Aransas, A Turtle, A Funeral And Hope After Hurricane Harvey, reported by Mose Buchele
Second place: What The Heck Are Those Blue Panels Along The Lamar Underpass?, reported by Matt Largey
Sports Reporting
First place: Homecoming: When Hurricane Harvey tore through the town of Refugio, residents looking for a little redemption turned to the one place they can usually find it – football, reported by Jimmy Maas
Documentary Reporting
First place: A Cousin's Mission To Say All The Things David Joseph Couldn’t, reported by Audrey McGlinchy
Feature (light) Reporting
First place: Why Is Hippie Hollow Clothing-Optional?, reported by Matt Largey
Investigative Reporting
Second place: What's The Future Of East 12th Street? Ask These Developers from Dallas, reported by Audrey McGlinchy
General Assignment Reporting
Second place: How Austin’s Housing Market Locks Out People With Criminal Records, reported by Syeda Hasan
Beat Reporting
Second place: Mose Buchele, KUT’s energy and environment reporter
Commentary
First place: David Brown in the “Commentary” category for his March 3, 2017 host essay on fake news.
General Assignment
First place: State Caseworkers Navigate the Risks of Caring for Children and Adults, reported by Becky Fogel
Continuing Coverage
First place (shared with KUT News): Hurricane Harvey coverage
Series
First place: “Help Wanted/Get Out” about the history and current reality of immigrant labor in the United States, reported by Joy Diaz
Best Local Talk Show
First place: "Texas Standard" staff and producer Jill Ament.
Sports Reporting
Second place: Houston Exalts in its First-Ever World Series Championship, reported by Michael Marks
A complete list of winners is available online.
About KUT 90.5, Austin’s NPR station
KUT 90.5, Austin's NPR station, delivers in-depth stories by and about people in Austin – for Austin – with the highest journalistic standards from a variety of thoughtful perspectives. A founding member of NPR, KUT News has won more than 250 state, national and international awards for journalistic excellence. KUT’s work is directly supported by a community of sustaining members and local businesses whose investments power the news and conversations that matter to Austin.
About “Texas Standard”
“Texas Standard” sets the bar for broadcast news coverage, offering crisp, expansive coverage of politics, lifestyle and culture, the environment, technology and innovation, and business and the economy — from a distinctly Texas perspective. Hosted by award-winning journalist David Brown, the hour-long daily news magazine is grounded in the best traditions of American journalism: fact-based, independent and politically neutral reporting.
“Texas Standard,” which airs in 29 markets across Texas, is a project of KUT Austin, KERA North Texas, Houston Public Media, and San Antonio’s Texas Public Radio, in collaboration with news organizations across Texas. It is distributed by Public Radio International (PRI).
About the Texas Associated Press Broadcasters
The Texas Associated Press Broadcasters is a not-for-profit organization made up of the various Texas radio and television stations who subscribe to the Associated Press wire service. TAPB serves as an advocate for key issues in today’s media and works with other groups on programs related to freedom of speech, freedom of information, and media law.
