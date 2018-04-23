KUT 90.5 And 'Texas Standard' Win 17 Texas Associated Press Broadcasters Awards

AUSTIN, Texas – April 23, 2018 – KUT 90.5, Austin’s NPR station, and “Texas Standard,” the national daily news show of Texas, have earned a combined total of 17 awards, including 11 first-place designations, from the Texas Associated Press Broadcasters (TAPB) in recognition of excellence and achievement in journalism.

The awards, announced April 21 at an awards event in Austin, were earned in the Division A, large market radio news category. The following work, produced in 2017, was honored:

KUT Recognition

Overall Excellence

First place: KUT News

Digital Reporting

First place: KUT.org, produced by Stephanie Federico and Andrew Weber

Continuing Coverage

First place (shared with “Texas Standard”): Hurricane Harvey coverage

Use of Actuality Production

First place: In Port Aransas, A Turtle, A Funeral And Hope After Hurricane Harvey, reported by Mose Buchele

Second place: What The Heck Are Those Blue Panels Along The Lamar Underpass?, reported by Matt Largey

Sports Reporting

First place: Homecoming: When Hurricane Harvey tore through the town of Refugio, residents looking for a little redemption turned to the one place they can usually find it – football, reported by Jimmy Maas

Documentary Reporting

First place: A Cousin's Mission To Say All The Things David Joseph Couldn’t, reported by Audrey McGlinchy

Feature (light) Reporting

First place: Why Is Hippie Hollow Clothing-Optional?, reported by Matt Largey

Investigative Reporting

Second place: What's The Future Of East 12th Street? Ask These Developers from Dallas, reported by Audrey McGlinchy

General Assignment Reporting

Second place: How Austin’s Housing Market Locks Out People With Criminal Records, reported by Syeda Hasan

Beat Reporting

Second place: Mose Buchele, KUT’s energy and environment reporter

"Texas Standard" Recognition

Commentary

First place: David Brown in the “Commentary” category for his March 3, 2017 host essay on fake news.

General Assignment

First place: State Caseworkers Navigate the Risks of Caring for Children and Adults, reported by Becky Fogel

Continuing Coverage

First place (shared with KUT News): Hurricane Harvey coverage

Series

First place: “Help Wanted/Get Out” about the history and current reality of immigrant labor in the United States, reported by Joy Diaz

Best Local Talk Show

First place: "Texas Standard" staff and producer Jill Ament.

Sports Reporting

Second place: Houston Exalts in its First-Ever World Series Championship, reported by Michael Marks

A complete list of winners is available online.

About KUT 90.5, Austin’s NPR station

KUT 90.5, Austin's NPR station, delivers in-depth stories by and about people in Austin – for Austin – with the highest journalistic standards from a variety of thoughtful perspectives. A founding member of NPR, KUT News has won more than 250 state, national and international awards for journalistic excellence. KUT’s work is directly supported by a community of sustaining members and local businesses whose investments power the news and conversations that matter to Austin.

About “Texas Standard”

“Texas Standard” sets the bar for broadcast news coverage, offering crisp, expansive coverage of politics, lifestyle and culture, the environment, technology and innovation, and business and the economy — from a distinctly Texas perspective. Hosted by award-winning journalist David Brown, the hour-long daily news magazine is grounded in the best traditions of American journalism: fact-based, independent and politically neutral reporting.

“Texas Standard,” which airs in 29 markets across Texas, is a project of KUT Austin, KERA North Texas, Houston Public Media, and San Antonio’s Texas Public Radio, in collaboration with news organizations across Texas. It is distributed by Public Radio International (PRI).

About the Texas Associated Press Broadcasters

The Texas Associated Press Broadcasters is a not-for-profit organization made up of the various Texas radio and television stations who subscribe to the Associated Press wire service. TAPB serves as an advocate for key issues in today’s media and works with other groups on programs related to freedom of speech, freedom of information, and media law.

