Icy Roads Reported As Winter Storm Warning Continues

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for all of South Central Texas, calling for a mix of freezing rain, sleet and snow on Tuesday – with freezing temperatures extending into Wednesday.

A cold front moved through early this morning and temperatures are below freezing across most areas. Up to a 10th of an inch of ice is expected, creating dangerous conditions on the roads.

Road Conditions

Icy roads were already being reported as of 6 a.m., and the Austin Police Department is advising drivers to stay off the roads unless it is an emergency.

The 5700 block of SH45 is completely iced over.

Ice is reported and there is one crash at 71 EB at the 130 Toll Road Stay off the roads!

The Texas Department of Transportation said crews were out Sunday putting a de-icing solution on bridges, overpasses and the main lanes of major highways. TxDOT spokesman Chris Bishop said the goal is to keep at least one lane open for emergency vehicles and that early treatment helps because it will be reactivated by any moisture that hits it.

“It’s kind of a preemptive strike," he said, "trying to get ahead of any ice that would form beforehand, so that once things start happening with freezing rain or sleet or whatever’s going to come down, it buys time for us to get crews out to start the continuous treatment on the roads.”

Still a handful of flyovers or overpasses – including the Ben White flyover at I-35, the Highway 290 eastbound flyover at I-35 and a section of State Highway 45 near Escarpment Drive – are closed or iced over, according to APD.

The National Weather Service advises drivers to avoid flyovers and overpasses, as ice, sleet and possible snow accumulations could top a quarter-inch.

Yvette Benavides, a meteorologist at the local office of the National Weather Service, said the area will probably see Tuesday's high temperature early in the morning.

“And once we drop below freezing, it will stay below freezing until about Wednesday afternoon," she said, "so any ice that does accumulate on the roads or anywhere else is likely to stay until Wednesday morning.”

Closures, Delays And Cancellations

In anticipation of the ice, the following school districts are closed Tuesday:

Austin

Bastrop

Del Valle

Dripping Springs

Eanes

Elgin

Georgetown

Hays

Hutto

Jarrell

Lago Vista

Lake Travis

Leander

Lockhart

Manor

Pflugerville

Round Rock

San Marcos

Wimberley

UT-Austin, Austin Community College, St. Edwards, Huston-Tillotson, Concordia, Southwestern and Texas State University's Round Rock and San Marcos campuses are also closed.

Capital Metro said local bus routes will operate on a Sunday schedule Tuesday. There will be no MetroRail or MetroExpress service. Pickup services at Round Rock and Georgetown will not operate today.

Meals on Wheels said it was forced to cancel deliveries Tuesday.

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport says airlines had begun canceling arrivals after 8 p.m. Monday; that could affect departures. Travelers should check flight statuses on the ABIA website under "Real Time Arrivals and Departures." So far, 77 flights were canceled as of 8:30 Tuesday morning.

Austin Resource Recovery says curbside pickup in Austin is suspended today, with pickup shifting to tomorrow. Service in Round Rock is also suspended.

City offices in Austin, Round Rock, Taylor and Pflugerville are closed. Travis, Williamson, Bastrop and Hays counties are also closed today.

Power Outages

Austin Energy is already handling outages across its service area, with roughly 45 customers experiencing outages. Austin Energy spokesperson Jennifer Herber told KUT residents can conserve energy for shortages and outages by opening shades to bring in heat during daylight hours, setting the thermostat to about 68 degrees if leaving the house for long periods of time, and washing clothes in cold water.

Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative is reporting six customers without power Tuesday morning, and asks customers experiencing outages to call 800-949-4414.

Pedernales Electric Cooperative says 65 of its customers are without power. To report outage call 888-883-3379

Looking Ahead

Brett Williams, a meteorologist with the National Weather Services' Austin/San Antonio office, says South Central Texas should see periods of freezing rain, sleet and snow throughout the rest of Tuesday morning, with precipitation dying down this afternoon. Still, he says, freezing temperatures are expected to continue until noon on Wednesday.

"We’re not going to get above freezing today so whatever ends up accumulating on the roadways will most likely remain there," he said. "So icy conditions may persist throughout the afternoon, evening hours.”

Yesterday, Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the State Operations Center to elevate its readiness in anticipation of the severe weather.

Texas has increased readiness of the State Operations Center ahead of severe winter weather conditions across the state. Please stay safe & heed all warnings from local officials. https://t.co/FXFxPIpAad pic.twitter.com/GZjH9ReOr3 — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) January 16, 2018

“The winter weather system sweeping across our state will bring low temperatures and freezing precipitation to many communities, which could create life-threatening situations,” he said in a statement. “I urge all Texans to exercise extreme caution in these hazardous conditions. Additionally, the State of Texas will provide any and all state resources necessary to help protect our residents during this weather event.”