Higher Ed: 'Intellectual Hurt'

In a recent episode of KUT's podcast "Higher Ed," Southwestern University President Dr. Ed Burger used the phrase "hurt yourself intellectually." Doesn't sound like a great idea, does it? In this episode, KUT's Jennifer Stayton talks with Ed about the phrase means in relation to our learning and education, and why a little intellectual "hurt" might not actually be the worst thing - as long as it's done with awareness.

Listen

Ed contends we can all learn and grow by operating outside our comfort zones, as long as we learn from the experience. Click here for Ed and Jennifer's discussion about intellectual hurt and healing, and to hear the latest puzzler, which is all about give and take.

This episode was recorded on Feb. 19, 2017.

For all of the Higher Ed episodes, you can subscribe to the podcast on iTunes here!