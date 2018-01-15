Here's Everything You Need To Prepare For The Frigid Front Heading Our Way.

Winter is here. For the third time in a little over a month, Austin is staring down another storm system that's expected to bring ice, sleet and maybe snow to Central and South Central Texas.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Warning this morning and expects temperatures to plummet and a "wintry mix" to pepper the roads before tomorrow morning's commute. In short, it's likely you may be in for a snow day. Snow day or not, the city is urging Austinites to prepare for hazardous conditions and get any shopping or errands out of the way before the front moves in at around midnight.

If you don't end up holed up at home in a streaming-induced coma, here's everything you need to know to brave the cold.

Google Crisis Map

Google's map can alert you to any weather-related warnings or watches in your area, as well as traffic data and road closures.

National Weather Service Radar And Emergency Website

The National Weather Service's radar for the Central and South Texas regions is available online here.

Forecasts, severe weather notifications, current conditions and extended forecasts are available online here.

Austin Energy Outage Map

Check for reported outages in Austin Energy's service area and view power restoration estimates.

Customers of other electricity providers in Central Texas can find outage reports, too:

Cap Metro Closures

Cap Metro anticipates the cold front could delay service on Tuesday.

Find service alerts on Cap Metro's website

Find a list of closed stops.

Severe Weather Twitter List

We've compiled a list of useful Twitter accounts to follow for the latest info on weather and flood conditions, road closures and other emergency information.

