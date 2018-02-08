Harnessing The Power Of The Placebo

There are a lot of factors that help to regulate our overall health and wellness. If we are content in our lives and relationships, we are more likely to be healthy.

If we exercise and eat well, we reap the benefits in our mind and body. Also, as recent studies by Ted Kaptchuck and others show, if we take medications or supplements, even if they're nothing but rice powder and sugar, we can feel better.

In this edition of Two Guys on Your Head, Dr. Art Markman and Dr. Bob Duke talk about why taking placebos somehow makes us feel healthier.

Two Guys on Your Head

