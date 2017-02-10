After ICE Actions, Advocates Mobilize in Support of Austin-Area Immigrants

Immigration advocates are mobilizing following reports of a number of arrests by Immigration and Customs enforcement agents in Austin over the past 24 hours.

“These ICE actions are politically motivated and morally bankrupt attempts to punish our community for standing up for our collective civil rights,” District 4 City Council Member Greg Casar said at a press conference outside Little Walnut Creek Branch Library. “They are attempts to silence us, and these are attempts to strike fear into our hearts. But we will not be silenced.”

Casar was referring, in part, to a policy change at the Travis County Jail, which will no longer honor detainer requests from ICE as of Feb. 1.

“I believe that ICE is out in public arresting people in order to retaliate against our community for standing up for our values and standing up against the anti-immigrant hysteria of [Governor Greg] Abbott, [President Donald] Trump and their ilk,” he said.

A video posted on Facebook this morning appeared to show someone being arrested by ICE officials near the H.E.B. on Lamar and Rundberg.

Austin interim Police Chief Brian Manley told the Austin Statesman that federal immigration officials have not informed the APD about any change in operations.

“I have not been made aware that anything is different,” Manley said.

It was unclear how many arrests were made. The APD was scheduled to hold a 4:15 p.m. news conference regarding an incident this morning in which an ICE officer was hurt while trying to make an arrest near U.S. Highway 183, north of Anderson Mill Road.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement said it does not conduct random sweeps and that “all ICE operations are based on investigative leads.”

“By removing from the streets criminal aliens and other threats to the public, ICE helps improve public safety,” an ICE statement said.

A hotline had been set up for community remembers to report ICE action in Austin. Grassroots Leadership, a national immigration advocacy group based in Texas, said it is rallying to let people affected by the actions know that "they will not be alone.”

Austin ISD Superintendent Paul Cruz issued a letter to the community providing resources for families and information about their rights.

“We are committed to the emotional and physical safety and well-being of all our students, families, teachers and staff,” he wrote.

Education Action, the union that represents the district's teachers, was also holding a "Know Your Rights" information session at Rodriguez Elementary School this afternoon.

The ICE actions come as the Texas House is set to debate legislation that would penalize jurisdictions that refuse to cooperate with ICE detainer requests, like Travis County. The state Senate passed a bill earlier this week cutting funding to these so-called "sanctuary" jurisdictions.

President Trump has also issued an executive order cutting funding for such cities.