ICE Officer Sustains Non-Life-Threatening Injuries After North Austin Traffic Stop

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent was hurt early this morning while trying to arrest one – or perhaps more persons – in Northwest Austin.

Austin-Travis County EMS was called to the scene after a scuffle broke out. EMS confirms to KUT that at least one person was taken to a free-standing ER, but stopped short of saying who was taken.

Austin Police confirmed to the Austin-American Statesman that an ICE officer was treated for minor injuries.

APD was reportedly called to keep agitated family members away from the scene.

EMS also confirmed to KUT that they were called back to the scene for a second medical call. There are conflicting reports over the number of arrests.

The incident occurred along U.S. Highway 183, north of Anderson Mill Road in Austin's District 6 .District 6's Austin City Council Member Jimmy Flannigan questioned on Twitter why an ICE officer was involved in a traffic stop.

Immigration is stopping cars in #atxd6? Will be looking into the details - how is ICE choosing who to stop in our very diverse district? https://t.co/Bb77DYkNyu — Jimmy Flannigan (@JimmyFlannigan) February 10, 2017

In a post on Facebook, District 4 Council Member Greg Casar confirmed the immigration actions in Austin in the last 24 hours and said he thought they were in retaliation for the community standing up to Gov. Greg Abbott and President Donald Trump.

ICE actions like these are beyond reprehensible. They instill fear in the community, and they make everyday people fear for their lives. Trump and his allies will do everything they can to divide Americans, invoke fear in vulnerable neighborhoods, and demonize an entire community of people. Undoubtedly, ICE officials will attempt to justify themselves by holding up the actions of a few people to imply that the all undocumented immigrants are criminals. This is disturbing and morally wrong. I will be in District 4 today speaking to the community and ensuring that my constituents are aware of their rights. The goal of these ICE actions is to silence us. We will not be silenced.

This is a developing story. We'll update this post as more information becomes available.