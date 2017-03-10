Would You Take a Ride on a Self-Driving Bus?

From Texas Standard:

Autonomous cars are coming. Not everyone is ready to hand over driving duties to a computer, but some Texans have had the chance to experience a driverless vehicle in relatively safe confines. If you’re going to South by Southwest in Austin next week, you may get your chance to see the driverless shuttle bus.

According to James Kuhr, a research engineer at the Center for Transportation Research at the University of Texas, the EZ10 prototype shuttle bus that’s currently touring Texas could be the shape of things to come.

– Whether people are comfortable with autonomous vehicles
– How Texas cities are involved with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s driverless car research
– Details about diff rent levels of vehicle autonomy
– Who will likely be responsible for the actions of driverless cars
– What tech companies are betting big on vehicle automation
– Ways UT researchers are analyzing transportation data
– How many car wrecks could be avoided with warning systems

Written by Shelly Brisbin.

