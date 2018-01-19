This Winter, Gulf Coast Scientists Are Rescuing More Cold-Stunned Turtles Than Ever

By 7 hours ago
  • Padre Island National Seashore

From Texas Standard.

Scientists, researchers, and volunteers along the Gulf Coast have been working at a fever pitch to save hundreds of sea turtles that have washed up on Texas coastal shores – alive but stunned by the cold. It’s not an unusual phenomenon, but researchers say this year has seen a record-breaking number of turtles.

Dr. Donna Shaver, the Chief of the Sea Turtle Science and Recovery Division at Padre Island National Seashore, says they’ve found 2,980 turtles so far.

“That smashes our previous record, which was a little over 1,600,” she says. “So we have been extremely busy with this activity.”

She says the cold weather is a problem for turtles, especially those in shallow water.

“So when these cold snaps occur, the water temperatures plummet. These are reptiles, so they can’t control their body temperature,” she says. “When it gets really cold, they just float up to the surface. Their whole body systems just shut down.”

Dr. Shaver says that without bringing them in for care, the turtles will die. Once turtles come to her lab, they’re warmed very gradually.

“Then we just wait until they’re medically cleared and the conditions in the surf water of the Gulf of Mexico are warm enough to allow release,” she says. “We want them to be at least 55 degrees or warmer.”

Dr. Shaver says that most of the 2,980 turtles have been found alive, thanks to the many organizations and volunteers who are rescuing them.

Written by Jen Rice.

Tags: 
Cold Weather
Gulf Coast
wildlife

Related Content

How Shucked Shells Can Help Save The Oysters

By Aug 8, 2017
Jennifer Pollack

From Texas Standard:

While many diners delight in slurping the slimy meat out of an oyster, less attention goes to the oyster shell. Typically, they’re thrown away and end up in landfills.

Pelicans Are Dying Along a South Texas Highway, But a Team Is Trying to Keep Them Alive

By Jan 16, 2017
Courtesy Renee Lockett

From Texas StandardJason Fry is a filmmaker from Brownsville. We met at a diner there. He told me what happened to him the afternoon of Dec. 8 as he drove down Highway 48, from Brownsville to Port Isabel.

“It was low visibility, and all of a sudden a pelican dropped out of the sky right in front of my truck,” he said.

A Warming Arctic Could Be Bringing Cold Spells To Texas

By 13 hours ago
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Like most everyone else, Texas state climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon has been feeling the chill lately. He's even taken to wearing a coat in his office at Texas A&M.

“My office has been in the 50s the past couple days,” he said Thursday.

Winter Storm Warning Downgraded, But Icy Conditions Continue

By Jan 16, 2018
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

Updated at 7:30 a.m.

Officials say road conditions in Austin have improved, but with the risk of ice lingering through the morning hours, a number of Central Texas school districts and the City of Austin will operate on a two-hour delay Wednesday. The National Weather Service says a Hard Freeze Warning will continue through noon on Wednesday. 