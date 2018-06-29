Why Are Social Media Bosses Meeting With GOP Leaders?

By Rhonda Fanning & Manu Schneider & Rachel Taube
From Texas Standard.

Earlier this month, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey sent a note to his staff saying that the company is largely left leaning and that “we all have biases.” During Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s senate hearing, Texas senator Ted Cruz made allegations of liberal bias. This week, the Washington Post published reports that these social media executives and GOP leaders have been meeting in secret.

Tony Romm, tech policy reporter for the Washington Post, says that there is a presumption among conservatives that the political leanings of these social media executives affect the way they handle the platforms.

“Silicon Valley is nestled right in the heart of the San Francisco Bay Area, which is a predominantly liberal area,” he says.

Romm says the companies have denied any political censoring, but even the perception of bias has led them to act. “It’s important for Facebook and Twitter to present themselves as neutral platforms,” he says.

The reporter also explains that the CEOs are motivated to take action because conservatives are in political power. “They are afraid of regulation,” Romm says. “Lawmakers wanted to take swipes at a company like Facebook or Twitter.”

Facebook
Twitter
social media
Ted Cruz

