Whole Foods Two-Hour Delivery Is Coming To Austin Via Amazon

By 7 hours ago
  • Spencer Selvidge / KUT

Amazon giveth and Amazon taketh away.

The Seattle-based tech giant bought Austin-based Whole Foods in August. Since that acquisition, Amazon has cut prices on bananas, yogurt and other items at the organic grocer, and began selling Kindle e-readers in some of its 470 stores.

Now, it's rolling out something new for Whole Foods patrons: two-hour delivery.

The catch is you have to pay for Amazon’s $99-a-year Prime membership to get your favorite hummus, kombucha or pre-peeled oranges to your door. Shoppers will be able to order meat, seafood and other grocery items through Amazon’s Prime Now app and website.

Deliveries will start Thursday in Austin and Dallas (coincidence?), Cincinnati and Virginia Beach, Va. Amazon says the service will be nationwide this year.

There's no extra fee for two-hour deliveries above $35, but one-hour delivery will cost $8, the company says.

Since Amazon bought Whole Foods last year, rival grocers have been working to increase delivery. Target, for example, bought grocery-delivery company Shipt. Others have partnered with Instacart.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Tags: 
whole foods
Amazon

Related Content

FTC Lets Amazon Deal To Buy Whole Foods Move Forward

By Jimmy Maas Aug 23, 2017
Spencer Selvidge
KUT

The Federal Trade Commission has cleared the way for Amazon to buy Whole Foods. The decision came just hours after shareholders of the Austin-based grocery chain approved the sale.

Amazon Deal Could Be An Opportunity To Attract New Customers To Whole Foods

By Jun 19, 2017
bryansjs/Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)

From Texas Standard:

There are deals, and then there are big deals. Amazon buying Austin-based grocery chain Whole Foods for $13.7 billion certainly falls into the latter category. But what makes this deal so big isn’t even the money – there have been bigger deals before – it’s the ripple effects on workers, wages, other companies and everyday people.

Mayor Adler Says Austin Has 'Opened Door' For Serious Conversation With Amazon

By Jan 23, 2018
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Austin is on the short list of cities Amazon might choose to host its second headquarters. But just what would bringing the huge ecommerce company do for Austin?

In a letter to Amazon last year, Mayor Steve Adler called it an “opportunity for a precedent-setting partnership.”

KUT's Jennifer Stayton sat down with Adler to talk about the potential he sees if Amazon were to pick Austin.

Austin Is A Finalist To Host Amazon's HQ2

By Jan 18, 2018
Amazon

And then there were 20.

Amazon has whittled the number of potential sites for its second headquarters from 238 to 20, and Austin has a spot in the final slate of cities vying to host the e-commerce giant.