Whole Foods Two-Hour Delivery Is Coming To Austin Via Amazon

Amazon giveth and Amazon taketh away.

The Seattle-based tech giant bought Austin-based Whole Foods in August. Since that acquisition, Amazon has cut prices on bananas, yogurt and other items at the organic grocer, and began selling Kindle e-readers in some of its 470 stores.

Now, it's rolling out something new for Whole Foods patrons: two-hour delivery.

The catch is you have to pay for Amazon’s $99-a-year Prime membership to get your favorite hummus, kombucha or pre-peeled oranges to your door. Shoppers will be able to order meat, seafood and other grocery items through Amazon’s Prime Now app and website.

Deliveries will start Thursday in Austin and Dallas (coincidence?), Cincinnati and Virginia Beach, Va. Amazon says the service will be nationwide this year.

There's no extra fee for two-hour deliveries above $35, but one-hour delivery will cost $8, the company says.

Since Amazon bought Whole Foods last year, rival grocers have been working to increase delivery. Target, for example, bought grocery-delivery company Shipt. Others have partnered with Instacart.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.