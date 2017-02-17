White House Denies It's Considering National Guard Deployment to Enforce Immigration Law

The Associated Press is reporting the existence of a draft memo from U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly that proposes the deployment of as many as 100,000 National Guard troops to enforce immigration laws in 11 states, including Texas. The memo is dated Jan. 25.

The AP writes:

Four states that border on Mexico are included in the proposal — California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas — but it also encompasses seven states contiguous to those four — Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana. Governors in the 11 states would have a choice whether to have their guard troops participate, according to the memo, written by U.S. Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, a retired four-star Marine general.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer denied the report on Twitter this morning.

This is not true. DHS also confirms it is 100% false https://t.co/MFIJci7XaU — Sean Spicer (@PressSec) February 17, 2017

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.