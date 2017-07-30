Which Street Story Do You Want Us To Investigate?

It's time for another voting round for our ATXplained project.

We've gathered questions from audience members that they want us to investigate. Now, you get to choose which question we pursue.

This time, we have three questions about streets in Austin.

The one that gets the most votes will be the next story in our ATXplained project!

Why is 1st Street perpendicular to all the other numbered streets? And why is Cesar Chavez where 1st Street "should" be?

Why does Austin's downtown street grid sharply angle upward as one heads east?

Who is the voice talent for Austin's audible crosswalks?

Use the form below to cast your vote!

