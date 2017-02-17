What Kind of News Do You Trust? Help Us Understand Why

By 31 minutes ago
  • Flickr user Michael Coté

We know distrust in journalism is high right now. So we want to get your thoughts on which news sources you trust – and which ones you don't.

We've partnered with a researcher at the Reynolds Journalism Institute, which is based at the University of Missouri to survey people in our audience, and hopefully people outside our audience, to find out how we can make journalism more trustworthy.

If you'd like to participate, fill out the questionnaire below. Let us know what kind of news you trust, and how you decide what to read, watch and listen to.

Please, share it with others you know. We want to hear from as many people, with as many different points of view as possible.

Thanks for your participation!

journalism

