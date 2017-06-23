What Are The Best And Worst Bus Stops In Austin? Send Us Your Nominations.

  • Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

Capital Metro is moving ahead with plans to build a signature station at the MetroRail stop near the Austin Convention Center. The $22 million project will include upgrades to shade passengers waiting at the Fourth Street commuter train stop. 

That got us wondering about the 2,649 CapMetro bus stops that may not be getting this kind of attention. Anyone who has ever waited for the bus in the summer knows it can be a tortuous experience. 

So, we’re looking for nominations for the best and worst bus stops in and around Austin. Does your stop have correct signage? Does it have shade? Is it easy to access? Does it have seating?

Fill out the form below (be sure to include a photo!) to nominate the best or worst stop in Austin. We’ll gather all the nominations, then have you vote on the best and worst.

