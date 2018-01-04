We Want Your Questions About The 2018 Texas Primary Elections

By 2 minutes ago

Texas voters will decide who appears on November's general election ballot in the March 6 primary elections.

Primaries work a little differently from general elections, and the barriers to participation in Texas appear to be higher. Texas consistently has among the lowest voter turnouts in primary elections. In 2016 — even with a battle over presidential nominations playing out — only 21 percent of Texas voters turned out.

So, we want to help make participation in primaries easier for voters – by making the primaries themselves easier to understand.

For the latest in our Texas Decides project, we want your questions about primary elections — how they work, how to vote in them, what they mean and why they are the way they are.

Submit your question below and we'll answer as many of them as possible before Election Day!

TXDecides

