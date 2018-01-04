We Want Your Questions About The 2018 Texas Primary Elections

Texas voters will decide who appears on November's general election ballot in the March 6 primary elections.

Primaries work a little differently from general elections, and the barriers to participation in Texas appear to be higher. Texas consistently has among the lowest voter turnouts in primary elections. In 2016 — even with a battle over presidential nominations playing out — only 21 percent of Texas voters turned out.

So, we want to help make participation in primaries easier for voters – by making the primaries themselves easier to understand.

For the latest in our Texas Decides project, we want your questions about primary elections — how they work, how to vote in them, what they mean and why they are the way they are.

