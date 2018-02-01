WATCH: Secretary Of State Rex Tillerson Speaks At UT-Austin

By 11 hours ago
  • Secretary of State Rex Tillerson outlines the Trump administration's priorities for the Western Hemisphere at UT-Austin on Thursday.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson spoke at his alma mater, UT-Austin, on Thursday during a symposium on U.S. involvement and engagement in Western affairs. The event was hosted by the LBJ School of Public Affairs and the LBJ Presidential Library.

Among other things, Tillerson talked about issues facing the Americas – particularly corruption.

"Encouraging transparency, increasing accountability, routing out corruption – all of these are essential to creating a sound economy for the region, promoting security and protecting our values," he said.

Tillerson took a few moderated questions from students, but didn't speak to the press. 

Watch a video of the event from UT-Austin below.

