WATCH LIVE: Senators Hear Testimony On 'Bathroom Bill' Proposals

Today, the Texas Senate State Affairs Committee will hear testimony on two bills that would restrict bathroom access based on the gender given to someone at birth.

During the regular session, the so-called bathroom bill policy was met with fierce opposition from LGBTQ advocates, who argued the bill would discriminate against transgender Texans. The bill was also panned by business groups, who say the bill would affect Texas' ability to attract business to the state. The proposals would also over-ride all municipal non-discrimination ordinances to protect transgender people.