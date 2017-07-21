WATCH LIVE: Senators Hear Testimony On 'Bathroom Bill' Proposals

By 51 seconds ago

Today, the Texas Senate State Affairs Committee will hear testimony on two bills that would restrict bathroom access based on the gender given to someone at birth.

During the regular session, the so-called bathroom bill policy was met with fierce opposition from LGBTQ advocates, who argued the bill would discriminate against transgender Texans. The bill was also panned by business groups, who say the bill would affect Texas' ability to attract business to the state. The proposals would also over-ride all municipal non-discrimination ordinances to protect transgender people.

 

2017 Texas Legislature

San Antonio Trans Woman's Viral Photo With Governor Abbott Spotlights 'Bathroom Bill'

By Kim Johnson Jul 19, 2017

A photo posted to Facebook on Saturday by a trans woman from San Antonio gained national media attention about potential enforceability issues of the so-called "bathroom bill"

Senate Gives OK To Must-Pass 'Sunset' Legislation In Midnight Vote

By Shannon Najmabadi & Emma Platoff Jul 19, 2017
Bob Daemmrich for the Texas Tribune

A fast-moving Senate gave unanimous approval to critical “sunset legislation” Wednesday afternoon and early Thursday morning, using two bills to extend the life of five state agencies held political hostage at the end of the regular legislative session.

Tensions Flare On The First Day Of The Texas Legislature's Special Session

By Jul 18, 2017
Martin do Nascimento / KUT

The Texas Legislature has gaveled in for a 30-day session focusing on 20 items, but the battle to pass as little of that legislation as possible has already begun.

Why Can’t The Texas Legislature Work Faster To Avoid Special Sessions Altogether?

By Jul 18, 2017
Gabriel Cristóver Pérez / KUT

State lawmakers are back in Austin to kick off some legislative overtime.

And, as it's been reported over and over and over again, the special session is needed because lawmakers couldn’t pass a bill to keep a handful of state agencies open and operating. That got some of our listeners wondering if lawmakers could’ve spend their time at the Capitol a little more efficiently.