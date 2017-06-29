Want A Two-Bedroom Apartment In Austin? Get A Job That Pays $23 An Hour

By Nadia Hamdan 1 minute ago
  • Martin do Nascimento

To no one's surprise, Austin is one of the most expensive cities to live in in Texas. 

Residents here need to earn around $23 an hour to afford rent for a standard two-bedroom apartment, a new report finds. That’s more than three times the state’s minimum wage of $7.25.

The National Low Income Housing Coalition report looked at the wages needed to afford rent in cities and states across the country. Texas was the 22nd most expensive state for renters, requiring an average wage of $18.38 per hour to afford a two-bedroom; Hawaii was most expensive state at $35.20 per hour.

Travis County was the third most expensive area in Texas, behind Midland and Odessa. The fair market rent for a typical two-bedroom apartment in Austin is about $1,195, meaning you'd need to earn $22.98 an hour.

Affordable rent for someone making minimum wage here is $377.

The minimum wage in Texas has been $7.25 per hour since 2009. Some state lawmakers are fighting to raise it to $10.10; a few want to double it. None of the bills addressing the issue made it to governor's desk this legislative session. 

Read the report below.

Tags: 
minimum wage
rentals
real estate & development

Related Content

Texas Lawmakers Make Push to Raise Minimum Wage

By Apr 8, 2015
Todd Wiseman/Texas Tribune

This legislative session, Texas lawmakers are considering seven bills dealing with raising the state's minimum wage.

One of the bills would bring it up from $7.25 to $10.10 an hour for an estimated 2.4 million Texans. But there are pros and cons to raising the state's minimum wage.

Californians with Limited Means Seek Opportunities in Texas

By Mar 8, 2017
Joseph Plotz/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

From Texas Standard:

In Los Angeles minimum wage doesn’t go very far. It’s hard to find an apartment for less than a thousand bucks – over half your monthly pay at that income level. Groceries, utilities, transportation and insurance eat up what’s left of your budget.

The struggle to keep their heads above the water has many Californians longing for someplace cheaper. As it turns out, Texas might be that place.

What If a Higher Minimum Wage Still Isn't Enough to Live On?

By Aug 13, 2015
The All-Nite Images/flickr

More than 360,000 Texans make $7.25 an hour or less, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Only five states have a higher percentage of minimum wage workers than Texas.

Big corporations like Walmart and McDonalds recognize that, for many workers, $7.25 an hour isn’t enough to live on. Both companies have announced they'll increase their workers' pay this year.

But what happens when wages go up, and they're still not enough to live on?