Wait, Wait... Don't Tell Me! Tickets

VIP Tickets

VIP Tickets for Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! are now available. The live show will be in Austin on Thursday, May 3, 2018 at 7:30 p.m. at Bass Concert Hall. The VIP package includes premium seating, a pre-show reception and a post-show meet-and-greet with cast and crew.

VIP Ticket Price: $125/ticket

VIP tickets purchases are made through the Cactus Cafe website. You will receive an email confirmation from the Cactus Cafe. Please note that the show is at the Bass Concert Hall. If you have any questions, please email leadership@kut.org or call Wade Lee at 512-471-4502. Thanks!

Click here to purchase VIP tickets.

Note: KUT will provide you with your tickets, a VIP badge for access to the pre-show reception and post-show meet-and-greet at the KUT VIP Will-Call on the day of the show. More details to follow via email.