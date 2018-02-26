UT-Austin President Greg Fenves Broke School Rules By Flying On 'Premium Airfare' Tickets

By Shannon Najmabadi 2 hours ago
  • UT Austin President Greg Fenves speaking in March of 2017.
    UT Austin President Greg Fenves speaking in March of 2017.
    Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

University of Texas at Austin President Greg Fenves and his wife violated school policy by flying first or business class “multiple times” without a regularly-approved reason why, a UT System audit says.

After the audit recommended that the president’s office stop “purchasing premium airfare,” the school promised that Fenves and his wife would comply with the rules going forward. A university spokesman, Gary Susswein, also told The Texas Tribune on Monday that Fenves will reimburse the university about $27,000 for the cost added by the premium airfare.

"The trips identified by the audit were taken for official university business," Susswein said. "They were not paid for with tax or tuition dollars, but with gift funds specifically donated for presidential expenses. We acknowledge the audit results and the need to follow university rules."

The February audit reviewed the travel expenses of Fenves and his spouse between June 2015 and June 2017 – a period in which Fenves also proposedback-to-back tuition increases for UT-Austin’s students. University officials said Fenves flew business class around 50 times during that span. His wife did so about 40 times. 

The money to pay for the flights came from a 1984 donor fund set up to cover certain expenses, including travel, by the president. The trips included visits to university donors and "potential university partners," Susswein said. 

The school’s travel policy says the president and his spouse should fly coach except under specific conditions, such as a documented health issue, if a first class seat is the only one available, or if another entity is reimbursing the cost of the plane ticket.

The explanation for why Fenves and his wife flew premium rather than economy did not fall under any of these approved exceptions, the audit says. The discovery was flagged as a non-priority “medium-level finding” in the report – which concluded that, otherwise, the president’s expenses seemed appropriate and accurate.

The premium airfare was "generally done because of space and time concerns," Susswein said. "As the audit concludes, that does not fall under allowable exceptions and we accept those findings."

"Moving forward, we will follow internal policies and no one will fly business or first class at university expense, except under the allowable exceptions," he said.

The UT System periodically reviews the travel, entertainment and housing expenses of its institutions’ leaders. Previous audit reports are posted online, but are sparse on details; they rarely contain any dollar amounts or exceed five pages in length.

This is the first time Fenves, who took the helm of UT-Austin in 2015, has had his travel expenditures audited by the System. Audit reports covering September 2012 to June 2015 said the expenses incurred by Fenves’ predecessor, Bill Powers, and Powers’ spouse “appeared appropriate and accurate,” but also included recommendations about how to improve the school’s processes.  

______________________________________

From The Texas Tribune

Tags: 
UT-Austin
Greg Fenves

Related Content

One UT Student's Mission: Train Everyone On Campus How To Save A Life

By Feb 21, 2018
Austin Price for KUT

Three of the deadliest mass shootings in modern U.S. history have happened in the last five months. The most recent was just last week, when a gunman opened fire at a high school in Parkland, Fla.

Seventeen people were killed.

It’s easy to feel helpless in a situation like this, but one pre-med student at UT Austin says there is something people can do, and she’s making it her mission to train everyone on campus.

Not Moving On: Student Whose Lease Was Terminated Wants Protections For All Renters

By Feb 2, 2018
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

Like many University of Texas freshmen, Rylan Maksoud was looking forward to moving out of his dorm to an apartment off campus in the fall.

He signed a lease in September with the University House Apartments on San Antonio Street and put down a deposit. Then, in December, he got an email saying that the contract was being “mutually terminated.” 

UT-Austin Seeks Private Partner To Develop Erwin Center Replacement

By Feb 2, 2018
Gabriel C. Pérez / KUT

The University of Texas at Austin is moving forward with its plan to replace the Frank Erwin Center, but with a twist. The university is seeking bids for a private company to build and operate an arena and training facility. It would, theoretically, be done with “minimal financial outlay” from UT.

The new arena would be home to the Longhorn basketball teams, but would also host concerts and events, as the Erwin Center does now.

At This UT-Austin Library, Students Check Out 3-D Printers Instead Of Books

By Alejandra Martinez Jan 31, 2018
The Foundry
Austin Price for KUT

On the second floor of UT-Austin’s Fine Arts Building, there is a library like no other, with sounds of creativity coming from students using 3-D printers, laser cutters, audio recorders and sewing machines.

This noisy and artistic place is called The Foundry. It’s UT-Austin’s first makerspace library that any student can use, regardless of major.