U.S. Supreme Court Will Hear Texas' Redistricting Cases

By 6 hours ago
  • Shelby Knowles for The Texas Tribune

The U.S. Supreme Court announced today that it will hear both of Texas’ redistricting appeals. The state’s congressional and statehouse maps were struck down by federal courts last year after judges ruled they intentionally discriminated against minorities.

“We are eager for the chance to present our case before the U.S. Supreme Court, which ordered the district court in San Antonio to draw lawful congressional and House maps in 2012 that the Legislature adopted in 2013 and used in the last three elections,” Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement. “The lower court’s decisions to invalidate parts of the maps it drew and adopted is inexplicable and indefensible.”

 

State GOP leaders argue the maps were drawn to favor Republicans, not to disenfranchise minorities. 

Responding to an appeal by Paxton in August, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito temporarily blocked the lower court's ruling, which would have required the state to redraw the districts.  

Experts say the timing of the move means Texas will likely not have new maps for congressional and statehouse elections this year. The state's primary elections are March 6. 

“Today’s news again shines light on Greg Abbott and Texas Republicans’ pattern of discriminating against Texans of color,” Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa said in a statement today. “This is a welcome development on the eve of MLK weekend, when we should all reflect on how discrimination continues to exist.”

Oral arguments haven't been scheduled yet. 

Tags: 
redistricting
congressional districts
gerrymandering

Related Content

Supreme Court Puts Redrawing Of Texas Political Maps On Hold

By & Sep 12, 2017
Shelby Knowles for The Texas Tribune

The U.S. Supreme Court has dealt a serious setback to those hoping Texas would see new congressional and House district maps ahead of the 2018 elections. 

In separate orders issued Tuesday, the high court blocked two lower court rulings that invalidated parts of those maps where lawmakers were found to have discriminated against voters of color. The justices’ 5-4 decisions stay the rulings — which would have required new maps — as they take up an appeal from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. 

U.S. Supreme Court Temporarily Blocks Ruling Against Texas House Map

By Aug 31, 2017
Illustration by Todd Wiseman

A lower court ruling that invalidated parts of the Texas House state map has been temporarily blocked by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Supreme Court's Intervention Complicates Texas Redistricting Case, Puzzles Attorneys

By Sep 7, 2017
Jorge Sanhueza-Lyon / KUT

The U.S. Supreme Court did something out of the ordinary last week: It responded to an appeal when there was technically nothing to appeal.  

Congressional Line Dance Keeps Austin Voters On Their Toes

By Aug 25, 2017
Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / KUT

In the past two decades, congressional maps in Texas have changed six times. Those changes have often been felt here in Austin.

“Well, our congressman went from being [Lloyd] Doggett, to being [Michael] McCaul, and now we're in Bill Flores’ district,” says Eric Calistri, a resident of North Austin who has lived in the same house for about two decades.

Our Neighborhood Doesn't 'Fit' In This District: Court To Hear Texas Gerrymandering Case

By Jul 10, 2017
Martin do Nascimento / KUT

Mandy Blott, a psychologist living in East Austin, says she has always been somewhat plugged into politics. Her activism has ebbed and flowed through the years, but after the last presidential election, she decided to double down.

The first thing she did, she says, was look up her member of Congress.