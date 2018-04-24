U.S. Supreme Court Hears Texas Redistricting Cases

By 37 minutes ago
  • Shelby Knowles for The Texas Tribune

The U.S. Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments today in a consolidated case challenging Texas' House maps and congressional districts. Both sets of maps were struck down by federal courts last year after judges ruled they intentionally discriminated against black and Latino voters.

Justices are hearing several cases grappling with the issue of “partisan gerrymandering” – that’s when lawmakers draw lines that favor one political party over another. Abbott v. Perez, however, will answer the question of whether Texas violated the Voting Rights Act and other protections that prohibit states from writing laws that hurt minority voters.

State GOP leaders argue the maps were drawn to favor Republicans, which is legal, not to disenfranchise minorities. 

Responding to an appeal by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in August, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito temporarily blocked a lower court's ruling that would have required the state to redraw the districts ahead of the 2018 elections. Because of this action, the high court's ruling will likely not affect this year’s elections. Texas held its primary elections in April.

If the Supreme Court finds the state intentionally hurt minority voters when it drew up political boundaries in 2011, it has the option of putting the state under pre-clearance, meaning it will have to clear all future voting laws with the federal government.

Tags: 
redistricting

Related Content

The U.S. Supreme Court Won't Hear Texas' Partisan Gerrymandering Case

By Jan 16, 2018
Shelby Knowles for The Texas Tribune

The U.S. Supreme Court announced today it won’t be hearing a challenge to the state’s political maps from the Texas Democratic Party. In a lawsuit, Democrats claimed state lawmakers drew political boundaries in 2011 in favor of Republicans.

U.S. Supreme Court Will Hear Texas' Redistricting Cases

By Jan 12, 2018
Shelby Knowles for The Texas Tribune

The U.S. Supreme Court announced today that it will hear both of Texas’ redistricting appeals. The state’s congressional and statehouse maps were struck down by federal courts last year after judges ruled they intentionally discriminated against minorities.

Supreme Court Puts Redrawing Of Texas Political Maps On Hold

By & Sep 12, 2017
Shelby Knowles for The Texas Tribune

The U.S. Supreme Court has dealt a serious setback to those hoping Texas would see new congressional and House district maps ahead of the 2018 elections. 

In separate orders issued Tuesday, the high court blocked two lower court rulings that invalidated parts of those maps where lawmakers were found to have discriminated against voters of color. The justices’ 5-4 decisions stay the rulings — which would have required new maps — as they take up an appeal from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. 

Our Neighborhood Doesn't 'Fit' In This District: Court To Hear Texas Gerrymandering Case

By Jul 10, 2017
Martin do Nascimento / KUT

Mandy Blott, a psychologist living in East Austin, says she has always been somewhat plugged into politics. Her activism has ebbed and flowed through the years, but after the last presidential election, she decided to double down.

The first thing she did, she says, was look up her member of Congress.

Attorneys Say Texas Might Have New Congressional Districts Before 2018 Election

By Apr 17, 2017
Texas Legislative Council

Months ago, new Texas congressional maps for the 2018 election seemed like a pie-in-the-sky idea. The federal court looking at a lawsuit against the state’s 2011 map had sat on a ruling for years, and the case had gone unresolved for several election cycles.

Congressional Line Dance Keeps Austin Voters On Their Toes

By Aug 25, 2017
Miguel Gutierrez Jr. / KUT

In the past two decades, congressional maps in Texas have changed six times. Those changes have often been felt here in Austin.

“Well, our congressman went from being [Lloyd] Doggett, to being [Michael] McCaul, and now we're in Bill Flores’ district,” says Eric Calistri, a resident of North Austin who has lived in the same house for about two decades.